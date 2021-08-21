RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 Nigerian actresses with their clothing line

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Some Nigerian actress have dabbled into fashion and clothing.

Regina Daniels , Beverly Naya are some of the actress that have launched their respective fashion line [instagram]
Regina Daniels , Beverly Naya are some of the actress that have launched their respective fashion line [instagram]

Celebrities for ages have been the most influencers of fashion trends and anything that becomes cool to wear.

Recommended articles

Over here in Nigeria, they are few more prominent celebrities than actresses who use every scene from their movies and every post on social media to showcase their unique styles.

A host of them has taken it even further by launching their fashion clothing lines.

This crop of actresses has affordable and fashionable collections, and they leverage their social media followers, influence and celebrity friends to promote their clothing line.

Lilian Afegbai has a fashion line called Lilly’s Secrets. Lilly's Secrets focuses on beachwear, shapewear, and athleisure outfits.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

This year Beverly Naya launched her fashion line called Be Naya. The collection is mostly made of Ankara pieces, but they are quite fashionable and beautiful pieces.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Belinda Effah now known as Grace Charis Bassey has a fashion line called Gcb Empire. She fuses a lot of African prints into her attires.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Regina also just recently launched a clothing line called Regina Daniels fashion. The collection includes casual attires like bodycon gowns and jumpsuits.

www.instagram.com

Leveraging on their celebrity status as influencers and the support of their friends and fans, hopefully they are able to build sustainable businesses.

They don't come bigger than Nnaji who in 2014 launched her St Genevieve brand in collaboration with e-commerce Nigerian giant Jumai.

She has infused her personal style into creating fabulous dresses for women with her line.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anita Okoye asks court to dissolve marriage with singer Paul Okoye

Celebrity Divorce: 5 reasons why Anita Okoye filed for divorce from Paul Okoye

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

Pastor storms betting center to preach against it, boys continue while saying amen (video)

Celebrity Divorce: Anita Okoye wants N7.8M monthly as spousal support from Paul Okoye

Top 7 musicians who have accused Sarkodie of 'disrespectfully' ignoring their calls

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

Some people will stab you in the back for a meal- Kate Henshaw on Nollywood industry