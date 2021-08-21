5 Nigerian actresses with their clothing line

Over here in Nigeria, they are few more prominent celebrities than actresses who use every scene from their movies and every post on social media to showcase their unique styles.

A host of them has taken it even further by launching their fashion clothing lines.

This crop of actresses has affordable and fashionable collections, and they leverage their social media followers, influence and celebrity friends to promote their clothing line.

Lilian Afegbai

Lilian Afegbai has a fashion line called Lilly’s Secrets. Lilly's Secrets focuses on beachwear, shapewear, and athleisure outfits.

Beverly Naya

This year Beverly Naya launched her fashion line called Be Naya. The collection is mostly made of Ankara pieces, but they are quite fashionable and beautiful pieces.

Belinda Effah

Belinda Effah now known as Grace Charis Bassey has a fashion line called Gcb Empire. She fuses a lot of African prints into her attires.

Regina Daniels

Regina also just recently launched a clothing line called Regina Daniels fashion. The collection includes casual attires like bodycon gowns and jumpsuits.

Leveraging on their celebrity status as influencers and the support of their friends and fans, hopefully they are able to build sustainable businesses.

Genevieve Nnaji

They don't come bigger than Nnaji who in 2014 launched her St Genevieve brand in collaboration with e-commerce Nigerian giant Jumai.