3 celebrity looks inspired by Rihanna's pregnancy fashion

Rihanna’s pregnancy and baby bump would probably go down in history as the most talked about in history as she bore her pregnancy bump uncovered and proudly.

Many pregnant women wear clothes to hide their pregnancy, but not Star girl Fenty. The beauty business mogul mostly dressed like she wasn’t pregnant.

And now, we are seeing more of those infamous looks in other celebrities;

Honey Lee, a k-drama actress has a feature in Vogue Korea and we can see her proudly showing off her stomach in a way that reminds us very much of Rihanna.

Actress, Adriana Lima has been showing off her bump at the Cannes festival, too. Her best look so far is a black Balmain gown that showed off her rounded tummy.

Adriana also covered Elle Brasil in an almost nude picture that showed off her protruded stomach.

It is becoming a fad and we know we’d see more celebrities and non-celebrities showing off their bellies.