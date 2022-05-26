RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

3 celebrity looks inspired by Rihanna's pregnancy fashion

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These photos cement the iconic status of Rihanna’s pregnancy.

These outfits were Rihanna inspired [Instagram]
These outfits were Rihanna inspired [Instagram]

Fashion icons are “influential people who introduce new styles which spread throughout fashion culture and become part of fashion,” according to Wikipedia. Of course, Rihanna embodies that description completely.

Rihanna’s pregnancy and baby bump would probably go down in history as the most talked about in history as she bore her pregnancy bump uncovered and proudly.

Many pregnant women wear clothes to hide their pregnancy, but not Star girl Fenty. The beauty business mogul mostly dressed like she wasn’t pregnant.

And now, we are seeing more of those infamous looks in other celebrities;

Honey Lee, a k-drama actress has a feature in Vogue Korea and we can see her proudly showing off her stomach in a way that reminds us very much of Rihanna.

Actress, Adriana Lima has been showing off her bump at the Cannes festival, too. Her best look so far is a black Balmain gown that showed off her rounded tummy.

Adriana also covered Elle Brasil in an almost nude picture that showed off her protruded stomach.

It is becoming a fad and we know we’d see more celebrities and non-celebrities showing off their bellies.

All hail fashion icon Rihanna.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

