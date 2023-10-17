ADVERTISEMENT
The Hosts of Indomie Love Bowl Game Show: Stephanie Coker & Darasimi Nadi

The captivating hosts of the Indomie Love Bowl Game Show: Stephanie Coker and Darasimi Nadi
Stephanie Coker is a name that has become synonymous with entertainment in Africa. Her journey in the world of showbiz has been nothing short of remarkable, and there's so much more to her than meets the eye. Stephanie Coker is a versatile TV personality, actress, and philanthropist.

Stephanie Coker's educational journey took her to a Christian secondary school in North London. Her experiences in London undoubtedly contributed to shaping the multi-faceted individual she is today.

Many of us fondly remember Stephanie Coker as "Feke" in "Tinsel," the long-running series on Africa Magic. Her portrayal of this character left a lasting impact on fans, showcasing her acting prowess and endearing her to a wide audience.

Stephanie's love for music and dancing earned her the nickname “Alajo ta," which means "Dance Performer." Her infectious energy and love for movement have been constant throughout her life.

In 2016, Stephanie Coker took the spotlight as she co-hosted the 2016 edition of "The Voice Nigeria" alongside the talented IK Osakioduwa. Her charismatic presence and ability to connect with the contestants and the audience were evident, making her an excellent choice for the role.

Darasimi Nadi made a memorable debut by playing the role of Ihunaya in the movie "Obaram," alongside the renowned actress Nancy Isime. Her performance in this film showcased her talent and potential as an actress.

Beyond her acting skills, Darasimi Nadi is a talented singer with songs to her name, including those she performed in "Obaram" a musical movie. Her versatility as an entertainer extends to the world of music.

Darasimi's journey into the entertainment industry started in a unique way. Before appearing on the big screen, she began by lip-syncing to movie monologues on TikTok. Her creativity and passion for performance were evident even at a young age.

Darasimi Nadi goes beyond entertainment; she's a social advocate who actively participates in creating awareness about epilepsy and crusading against the spread of COVID-19. Her commitment to using her platform for important causes showcases her sense of responsibility as a public figure.

Stephanie Coker and Darasimi Nadi
Stephanie Coker and Darasimi Nadi Pulse Nigeria

The combination of Stephanie Coker and Darasimi Nadi will present a perfect blend of experience and youthful energy to the Indomie Love Bowl game show. So ensure you tune in on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 7.00 pm on Africa Magic Family (DStv Ch 154, Ch 7 ) and then a re-run on Sunday the 29 October on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Ch 153 & GOtv Channel 8) at 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm and also on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Ch. 151 & GOtv Supa+ ch.12) at 6.00 pm – 7:00 pm.

If you haven't already, consider upgrading to GOtv Supa+ at N10,500 for open window access to Africa Magic Showcase to enjoy shows such as Slum King, Love and Light, Refuge, Chronicles, Masquerade of Aneido, and more. Download the MyDStvApp or MyGOtvApp or dial *288# to reconnect or upgrade your subscription.

