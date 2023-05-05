SHE_BUILDS Future Festival connects people of colour across global diaspora

With a focus on digital transformation in business, technology, art, and culture, this dynamic event aims to serve as a platform to propel economic prosperity in communities of color across the globe.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Shaïna Silva, the #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival is more than just a conference: it's a movement. By connecting individuals from different industries, sectors, and regions, the festival creates opportunities for participants to share their knowledge and expertise. This collaboration can help to identify new solutions to complex challenges, and can lead to more effective and sustainable development in underserved markets.

Through a series of cutting-edge conversations, thought-provoking panel discussions, and inspiring keynote speeches, the festival will explore a variety of methods to catalyze small business growth, preserve cultural heritage, and leverage technology to create stronger bonds between people of African-descent.

Ultimately, by bringing together individuals from different parts of the African diaspora, the festival is creating a powerful network of change-makers who are working together to build a brighter future for their communities and their native countries.

- #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival is set to be an inspiring and empowering event for Women of color from the diaspora and the African continent in technology, business, government, media, entertainment, sports, fashion, music, and art. Founded by Shaina Silva, the festival takes place in Miami, FL on June 8-11th and features cutting-edge conversations, thought-provoking panel discussions, keynote speeches and more. It's more than just a conference, it's a movement that fosters economic transformation, digital innovation, and social progress.

The festival is also home to a pitch competition powered by Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition, which provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to get access to capital and network with investors.

Women-owned businesses make up an important part of global economies. According to the World Bank, women-led businesses account for approximately 40% of all businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa, with women in the region being twice as likely as men to start a business. Despite this, women-led businesses in the region often face significant challenges, including limited access to finance, markets, and networks. In the Caribbean, women-led businesses account for approximately 30% of all businesses, but face similar challenges in terms of accessing financing and markets.

Across the African diaspora, women-led businesses are a growing and important part of the economy. By providing resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities, platforms like #SHE_BUILDS help to address the challenges facing these entrepreneurs and support their growth and success.

The #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival provides a platform for amplifying voices that have traditionally been underrepresented. With its strategic geographic location in Miami – a growing hub for entrepreneurship and technology – this event provides a unique focus on the global diaspora. Some of the speakers include Mia Talvera (Benefit Cosmetics Director, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), Kelly Montoya (Venture Miami – City of Miami– Head of Partnerships), Carmelle Cadet (Emtech– Founder & CEO), Peter Brooks (Paramount/ BET Media Group– Vice President of Growth Strategy) Mayola Charles (META– Lead, Social Impact Creator Partnerships), Wanda Tima (L'union Suite– Founder & CEO) and Sarah Gentillon (MAJP MORGAN & CHASE– VP, Digital Content Lead). Award recipients such as Zerina Akers (Black Owned Everything– Founder), Delphine Gardere (Société du Rhum Barbancourt–CEO), Magalie Dresse (Caribbean Craft–CEO), Latanya Mapp Frett (Global Fund for Women– President & CEO), and Felicia Hatcher (Black Ambition–CEO) will also be featured at the event.

The #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival is moving full steam ahead with its mission to empower women of color from around the globe. Don't miss out on this groundbreaking event – join us in Miami on June 8-10th!

Are you a small business or artisan looking to showcase your products and services?

Grab an exhibitor table at the #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival!

Register at https://bit.ly/40UVs0G

Shaina Silva is available for interviews to discuss her vision for the festival and its impact on women and the diaspora.

About She Builds Initiative

Founded in 2018 by award-winning Haitian-American entrepreneur, Shaïna Silva, the #SHE_BUILDS Global Initiative is a platform that exists to connect women entrepreneurs and creators to global opportunities and value chains. Since its founding, #SHE_BUILDS has created a global leadership network that spans 30 cities across 4 continents, and over 7 different initiatives aimed at positioning women of color as leaders of the new economy. For more information, visit www.shebuildsinitiative.com.

---