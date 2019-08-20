ScholarX and iManage Africa have formerly announced their upcoming event, AcadaFest. AcadaFest is a one-day festival put together to help raise funds to sponsor the university tuition (4 years) for deserving students in Nigeria.

The event will hold on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking on the event, Godwin Tom, CEO, iManage Africa said, "Like many people in Nigeria who are willing to contribute or support the future of many young people, I always struggled with how best to do so and ScholarX created a solution for me and people like me. I needed to find a way to get more people to know about the tremendous work they are doing. Acadafest is an opportunity to do and send some deserving students to school at the same time. Everyone wins!".

AcadaFest will feature music performances from top acts like Waje, Show Dem Camp, Bez Idakula and Johnny Drille. It will also showcase Food and Book vendors like Dundu Nation, Azdamtreats, Rovingheights Books, and Bookpeddlerng.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that we have access to education problem in Nigeria, largely due to economic inequalities caused by high poverty levels. What we as a collective; need to improve upon is how to help make things better? Yes, we know government (at all level) need to step up their efforts, but we can’t wait, we must act. And this is what ScholarX is all about. Using technology, we want to connect as many students as we can to viable funding sources. AcadaFest is another step in the right direction. We are very grateful that iManage Africa joined us in making this a reality” – Bola Lawal, CEO, ScholarX

AcadaFest is sponsored and supported by FCMB, Tecno Mobile, Okadabooks, Wallets.Africa, Pulse.ng, Coolfm, WazobiaFm and NigeriainfoFm.