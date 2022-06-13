HEREL is redefining living experiences in Nigeria through its developments

The event took place on the cozy and colorful rooftop of an impressive four-story structure, Boardroom Apartments, owned by HEREL Global.

Guests were eased into the event with glasses of wine, other beverages and soothing music as the sunshine sat on their shoulders while guests networked, in preparation for the event to commence. The event kicked off with warm introductions from Deola Aromiwura HEREL's Executive Director for Marketing and Communications.

After the introductions, the event quickly proceeded to the business end - introducing the properties within HEREL's portfolio - a segment conducted by Olatade Daranijo, Business Development and Sales Manager, HEREL.

In the thirty minutes that followed, Olatade put the guests through a thorough, interesting, and comprehensive guide to the property listing, hospitality offerings, and the investment potential it holds.

Guests were first introduced to the Lagos Manor which is HEREL's perfect home design that contains 15 luxury apartments that comprise a one, two, and three-bedroom mix. The development is located in the pristine area of Ikoyi, Lagos.

The apartments contain high-quality wood finishes that combine architectural excellence with homely character. Fitted with a state-of-the-art gym, central swimming pool, housekeeping, and facility management amongst other attractive features.

Next on the list was Prestige at Hampton which is described as a home that offers the living of an extraordinary life.

The development contains 10 stunning five-bedroom houses in a fully serviced estate equipped with top-notch facilities. Each unit is fully detached with a swimming pool, an elevator, a state-of-the-art gym, private cinema, a rooftop lounge, two-room servants’ quarters, a four-car parking space, and a central power and security system.

Guests were also introduced to the Aqua Point which is an impressive waterfront view development with 8 units of five-bedroom en-suite semi-detached houses with two-room servants’ quarters located at Patrick Harbour Estate Onikoyi, Lagos. Landed properties available for purchase were also introduced to the guests.

Olatade also highlighted the many benefits associated with being a member of HEREL Global's network. The possibility of agents earning as high as 7 million naira on closing a house sale excited guests as well as getting vouchers and other perks across their hospitality developments.

The excited guests impressed by Olatade's presentation didn't fail to ask cogent questions bordering on mortgages and financing, agent commission, and other questions all of which were satisfactorily answered by the HEREL team.

The unfortunate collapse of the 21-story building on 1st November 2021 at Ikoyi which led to the death of at least 45 has led to a significant trust deficit in Nigeria. I asked Olatade how HEREL intends to present itself as a company that doesn't compromise on quality, and he tells me their stellar records speak for themselves.

"We have a well-experienced management and construction team with proven industry knowledge that dates back many years. All potential investors need to do is to look at our buildings and the facts very much speak for themselves." Olatade confidently tells me.

"We develop houses with consumers in mind and what makes us special is that from the design process down to the completion point, we bring on-board experts across necessary fields to deliver a perfect home."

Real estate in Nigeria is very pricy almost to a point that defies economic logic. While the average middle-class and working-class Nigerian aspires to own a decent living space, top real estate firms don't usually have them in mind when developing houses.

I asked Olatade if HEREL might someday engage in home development that targets the middle and working-class and he tells me it's definitely in the works.

"We are an innovative company, and we intend to widen our clientele by providing affordable and lovely homes for middle-class Nigerians. We have plans to embark on developments that target middle-income earners, and we will reveal the plans in due time."

HEREL encourages real estate agents, potential buyers, and interested individuals who will like to know more about the property listing or be a part of the Circle to kick off conversations by sending an email to info@herel.com.

The public can also visit their website or check out their Instagram pages @Herelglobal and @Herel.listings.

As the event concluded with fine dining and networking, I found it to be interactive, educative, and transparent. And it was a befitting way to spend my Sunday evening.

