Raven Bank launches initiative to empower 400,000 students with free internet access

Led by Uchenna Nnodim, Raven Bank's Chief Executive Officer, the "Feather Internet program," seeks to bolster academic excellence and make a meaningful contribution to the country's economic landscape.

Nnodim, during the launch of the initiative at Ignatius Ajuru University, Rivers State, on Friday, said the Feather Internet Project offers free Wi-Fi access tailored specifically for Nigerian students by granting them daily free internet usage to improve their academic research and knowledge acquisition.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated the endless opportunities that the internet offers and highlighted its significance in the 21st-century student experience. The Raven's CEO also acknowledged the challenges that students often face in accessing the internet and underlined the program's mission to bridge this gap.

“The intention of launching this project is because we believe that the opportunities that come from the internet are endless. As a student, we believe that for you to differentiate yourself in the 21st century, you need access to the internet. I was a student some time ago, and I know how difficult it was to have access to the internet, not to even fund other things I was doing back then,” Nnodim stated.

The primary objective of the initiative is to provide 400,000 Nigerian students with free internet access on a daily basis. Nnodim noted that the project's impact would extend beyond its initial launch at one location, with plans to expand to other universities.

According to him, "The essence is to ensure that students have access to the internet for their academic pursuits, for research, and to enable them to have access to any knowledge they have an interest in."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Nnodim envisioned the project as a means to contribute to a more educated and empowered population in Nigeria. He noted that an educated population would lead to the emergence of technocrats, industry leaders, medical professionals, and scientists, all of whom would be better informed and equipped to contribute positively to the nation's future.

Regarding Raven Bank itself, Nnodim described it as one of the fastest digital banks, offering personalised features such as savings and easy payment options, including point-of-sale (POS) services.

He detailed the technical aspects of the project, explaining that high-speed internet is accessible through the Raven App, allowing users to tap into unlimited, fast internet connectivity. He highlighted that users could utilise up to 100 GB of data in a single day.

Kicking off with an insightful Financial Literacy workshop, the Feather Internet launch included a 30-minute interactive session facilitated by Raven CFO Chidinma Maduwesi.

Students gained essential insights into financial management, including savings, investments, and entrepreneurship. Notable figures from IAUE, including Vice Chancellor Prof. Okey Okechukwu, lauded Raven Bank's initiative, highlighting the internet's role in enhancing both academic learning and life skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Prof. Okechukwu commended Raven Bank for its exceptional efforts in bringing free internet access to the IAUE campus. He underscored how the internet not only facilitates academic enrichment but also imparts essential life skills, empowering students on their academic journeys and beyond.

The event also featured a performance by DanDrizzy.