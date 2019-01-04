Last year the night life world in Nigeria experienced a paradigm shift as Quilox organized the first ever 24 Hour Party, it was the talk of the town as people didn’t believe anyone could hold it down for 24 Hours straight. This year they added 12 hours to it and decided to go for 36 straight hours, this time an incentive was added with one million Naira Prize gift to be given to the last man standing; anyone who partied 36 Hours straight without leaving the premises.

The Hennessy sponsored event kicked off with fireworks signifying the beginning of the timer, guests were seen helping themselves to board games, drinks and many other fun stuff. The Pyjamas party which was held between the Hours of 6am – 12pm on the 23rd of December was one of the peak moment of the party as it held the “Quilox Unplugged” which was a mini concert hosted by Zanku Dance Crooner Rhaman Jago, also in attendance was Junior Boy, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Pocolee and many others.

For the period of 36 Hours 29 Dj’s and 3 hype men held it down with some Djs playing two hours while others playing for one hour. The Dj’s who participated are; Dj Tiami, Dj Babyboi, Dj Nana, Dj Big N, Dj Humility, Dj Factor, Dj Lambo, Dj Prince, Dj Sose, Baddest Dj Timmy, Dj Shabsy, Dj Structure, Dj Neo, Dj Risky, Dj Jimmy Jat, Dj Teekay, Dj BB, Dj Sniper, Dj Barbie, Moti Cakes, Dj Brookebailey, 3ple7Dj, Dj Kenny, Dj Dotwine, Dj Debby, Dj Obi, Dj Consequence, Dj Spinall, Dj Hazan. The Hype men also held it down; Kole , Jaybreeze and Jerry. When the party ended the winner of the One Million cash was announced after which the CEO of House of Lunnets added five hundred thousand naira worth of eye wear to the winner’s gift.

It was 36 Hours on nonstop fun, many celebrities came through; Wizkid, Sound Sultan, Chinko Ekun, Olamide, Eniola Badmus, Aduni Ade, CDQ, Mike Ezunronye, Toni Tones and a host of others.

After the 36 Hour Party Club Quilox opened every day till the year 2018 ended, as they say “Till the Music is Gone, Let’s Party On”

More Pictures Below:

