Peak Milk rewards several families in the ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign

The campaign started with the Peakmas Breakfast Café train moving around specific locations across the country, serving nourishing breakfast meals to consumers and rewarding buyers with exciting gifts.

For 12 days, starting from December 13th to December 25th, 2022, the brand rewarded its customers with cash prizes, shopping vouchers, gift boxes, goodie bags, gift hampers, and other exciting gift items.

Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, Omolara Banjoko, said “We are glad to have been able to make the Peakmas celebration extra special and unforgettable for our consumers and their loved ones.”

“The Yuletide season remains the most anticipated and celebrated season of the year. As a company, we will continue to celebrate the festive season with uplifting messages of love, kindness, support, unity and joy.” she added.

Expressing her excitement and gratitude to Peak milk, Hairstylist, Miracle Richard, one of the recipients of the Peakmas boxes stated " it was indeed a Peakmas for me and my family and we want to sincerely appreciate Peak milk for being a strong support to families and healthy living.”

Also showing gratitude to the brand, Mrs. Baldwin, a Medical Laboratory Scientist and one of the recipients of the Peakmas hampers stated "We want to say thank you Peak milk for helping us reach our peak this Christmas. You are indeed a caring brand and we appreciate the Peakmas package.”

Recall that the Peakmas campaign was launched in 2018 and has since impacted millions of Nigerians by putting smiles on their faces during the festivities.

About FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has been a necessary part of most Nigerian homes since 1954 through its iconic brand Peak Milk. Our Company is a multinational manufacturing company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of the Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. We are the makers of Peak, Three Crowns, Coast, Olympic and Nunu brands of milk in Nigeria. Guided by an inspiring mission, Nourishing Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition, we are unwavering in the provision of quality, nutritious milk products to Nigerians. To further increase its local content and support Federal Government’s initiative to grow the Agriculture sector, FrieslandCampina WAMCO pioneered the Dairy Development (DD) in August 2010 in Nigeria. This is gradually developing into a full national initiative as the Company is dedicated to making the initiative a success by ensuring the transfer of Technology Know-How on milk production to Nigerian farmers. The Company plans to further train and consult with farmers, with the support of the Government and other key partners. See also: www.frieslandcampinan.com.ng

