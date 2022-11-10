Pulse Nigeria

Each of 3 multi-festival days are filled with precisely curated line-ups for contemporary entertainment experience lovers. FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST 2022 will have retail, hospitality, and social experiences that are a part of the rich tapestry of the social and exciting December period in Nigeria. Flytime seasoned patrons and new audiences can collectively celebrate the festive season with an unmatched experience of culture and enjoyment.

DAY 1 | DEC 21 2022 | PEPSI RHYTHM UNPLUGGED

DAY 2 | DEC 22 2022 | MR MONEY WITH THE VIBE |

HEADLINING ARTIST, ASAKE

DAY 3 | DEC 24 2022 | STARBOY LIVE | HEADLINING ARTIST, WIZKID

“Every year, we set the bar higher. Nigeria’s biggest stars have graced our stages and star headliners from the U.S. have performed in Africa for the first time with Flytime Fest - We are committed to positively impacting our audience and communities.”

Cecil Hammond, Group CEO, Flytime Promotions.

As we gear up to FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST 2022, discover a collection of artists who have performed on our stages for the past 18 years and counting by subscribing to the official FLYTIME FEST 2022 Spotify, Youtube and Boomplay playlists. Sign up to our newsletter via our website for exclusive access to Everything Fly: line-up releases, best tickets and festival updates.

For table bookings, contact The Concierge Company on 08180222111 or tables@theconciergecompany.net.

Past FLYTIME FEST Artists:

Ne-Yo, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Fireboy, Rema, Femi Kuti, Bobby Brown, Trey Songz, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Megan Thee Stallion, Mase, Boyz Ii Men, Bell Biv Devoe, Koffee, Tion Wayne, Lancey Foux, Kizz Daniel, D'Banj, Wande Coal, Olamide, 2baba, Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Basket Mouth, P-Square, Mavin All-Stars, Ckay, Omah Lay, Falz, Mi, Patoranking, Simi, Yemi Alade, Waje, Teni, Mayorkun, Oxlade, Ruger, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez, Buju, Ladipoe, Lojay, Oxlade, Rema, Ruger, Victony, Wurld, Skales, Runtown, Bovi, Reekado Banks, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Joeboy, Naira Marley, Julius Agwu, Sound Sultan, Niniola, Small Doctor, 9ice, Inyana, Nonso Amadi, Ycee, Duncan Mighty, Cuppy, Seyi Shay, Chike, B Red, Tolani, Jeff Akoh, Oluwadamilola, Dj Neptune, Boyz II Men, Dj Consequence, Koker, Dj Obi, Dj Exclusive, Cobhams, Big Shaq & More.

ABOUT FLYTIME FEST

Established in 2004, we are proud to be relentless curators of premium African entertainment experiences. As curators of the largest concert rosters in Nigeria, over 300 African Artists have graced Flytime Fest stages. Our stages have been platforms for music, comedy and experiences, from Nigeria to the culture.

There are few places nationally where tens of thousands of people from multiple generations unite to celebrate music and pop culture. This December, All roads lead to Flytime Fest.

FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST 2022 sponsorship family includes Flutterwave, Baba Ijebu, Pepsi, Magicline Films, and Road14 Studios. For sponsorship enquiries PR/Marketing Contact :

Ibiyemi A Ibiyemi@flytimemusicfestival.com | Melinda Wava Melinda@flytimemusicfestival.com