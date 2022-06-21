#FeatureByXponential - Xponential media in partnership with Allevents.ng presents #Blasphemy2022. The event will feature other acts like Blackmantayne, Jugo Aces, Tunde Gautier, Blackbird HQ, Dj Sohlz, Mc Prof amidst others.
Brymo to headline Blasphemy 2022 packaged by Xponential and Allevents.ng
Dear Sigma, it is time for some live music as the Sonic-Artist and the king of live performance is having another amazing edition of Blasphemy.
The headliner Brymo, folk singer and the ultimate live performer is super ready to thrill the fans to some amazing sounds including tunes from his just released Album “Theta”.
Hosting the show are Jimbaba of Rainbow fm, Omini Aho and Fred D’ comedian. The event will be full of fun experiences, great performance and good networks.
We are grateful to our sponsors; MTN, The Balvenie, Glover, Lion Hound and Vansha drink and super thankful to the media outfits that partnered with us on this; Pulseng. and GoldmyneTV.
Date: Saturday June 25th, 2022
Venue: Terra Kulture on Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Ticket is available at allevents.ng
Time: 5pm.
See you in a bit!!!.
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByXponential
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng