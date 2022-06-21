RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Brymo to headline Blasphemy 2022 packaged by Xponential and Allevents.ng

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Dear Sigma, it is time for some live music as the Sonic-Artist and the king of live performance is having another amazing edition of Blasphemy.

Brymo to headline Blasphemy 2022 packaged by Xponential and Allevents.ng
Brymo to headline Blasphemy 2022 packaged by Xponential and Allevents.ng

#FeatureByXponential - Xponential media in partnership with Allevents.ng presents #Blasphemy2022. The event will feature other acts like Blackmantayne, Jugo Aces, Tunde Gautier, Blackbird HQ, Dj Sohlz, Mc Prof amidst others.

Recommended articles

The headliner Brymo, folk singer and the ultimate live performer is super ready to thrill the fans to some amazing sounds including tunes from his just released Album “Theta”.

Hosting the show are Jimbaba of Rainbow fm, Omini Aho and Fred D’ comedian. The event will be full of fun experiences, great performance and good networks.

We are grateful to our sponsors; MTN, The Balvenie, Glover, Lion Hound and Vansha drink and super thankful to the media outfits that partnered with us on this; Pulseng. and GoldmyneTV.

Date: Saturday June 25th, 2022

Venue: Terra Kulture on Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ticket is available at allevents.ng

Time: 5pm.

See you in a bit!!!.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByXponential

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The ultimate guide to becoming a baddie

The ultimate guide to becoming a baddie

Chaotic life of an HR: Back to the trenches (Ep.30)

Chaotic life of an HR: Back to the trenches (Ep.30)

African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) welcomes the Danish ambassador to Nigeria

African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) welcomes the Danish ambassador to Nigeria

Brymo to headline Blasphemy 2022 packaged by Xponential and Allevents.ng

Brymo to headline Blasphemy 2022 packaged by Xponential and Allevents.ng

How to live like a local when you travel

How to live like a local when you travel

How difficult is it to grow weed?

How difficult is it to grow weed?

The five kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

The five kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

Chaotic life of an HR: The argument (EP. 29)

Chaotic life of an HR: The argument (EP. 29)

These tips tell you what makes a baby beautiful and smart

These tips tell you what makes a baby beautiful and smart

Trending

Flutterwave, ADC, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Goya Menor, Nengi, Meta, others win at the Gage Awards 2022

Flutterwave, ADC, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Goya Menor, Nengi, Meta, others win at the Gage Awards 2022

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!

Brymo to headline Blasphemy 2022 packaged by Xponential and Allevents.ng

Brymo to headline Blasphemy 2022 packaged by Xponential and Allevents.ng