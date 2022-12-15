Blanche Aigle Communications celebrates influencers and media partners with night of fun and games

Blanche Fest featured games including Karaoke, Fashion parade, Beer pong, and musical chairs while guests had good meals, drinks, and networking opportunities. The game sessions were anchored by Oluwateniolami Oyewole (@_tennie_) L&E Manager SSA at Tik Tok, Winners were awarded prizes including vouchers, cash, and sponsor products. Some of the notable personalities in attendance were Teni Oluwo, Media personality, Latasha Ngwube, Emem Okwoche, Angel Obasi, Akin Faminu, Larry Hector, Jay on air, and a host of others.

‘‘Blanche Fest is our unique way of appreciating the creative and media industry for their support. An opportunity to see more of their personality in a relaxed atmosphere beyond work. After long hours on projects during the year, it is important to unwind, dine and interact. It also speaks to our culture of working efficiently and having fun while at it. We are grateful to our clients for believing in our capacity to deliver effectively on their projects and our sponsors who have made this a reality’’.

said Nene Bejide, Founder and Lead at Blanche Aigle Communications

As part of its achievements during the year, Blanche Aigle Communications got a certificate of excellence in the Fashion and Beauty category at the SABRE, the world’s biggest PR awards programme dedicated to benchmarking the best PR work across the globe for its Christmas campaign for Mango, a Mediterranean female fashion brand.

Blanche Fest was sponsored by Nestle, NutriMilk, CWAY, Mango, Celio and BaigeWallet with media partnership from Pulse. Established in 2018, Blanche Aigle Communications caters to clients in diversified sectors including Corporate, Lifestyle, FMCG, Finance, Tech, and Non-Governmental organisations. The organisation offers services in Public Relations, Digital Marketing, Content creation, Influencer Marketing, Strategy Development, Media Relations, and Crisis Management. Some of its clients include

Savour some of the amazing moments of Blanche Fest in pictures …………….

