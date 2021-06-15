RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Best-dressed celebrities at Toyin Lawani's wedding

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

How did our celebrities look in the all-black affair.

Tiwa Savage in Lanre Da Silva {instagram/lanredasilva}
Tiwa Savage in Lanre Da Silva {instagram/lanredasilva} Pulse Nigeria

Fashion designer Toyin Lawani got married to photographer Segun Adebayo on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

In an all black affair, Lawani and photographer Adebayo's traditional wedding took place on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Check out some of the best dressed celebrities;

Tiwa Savage did not wear the Asoebi, but she got the memo to slay in a pink ensemble by Lanre da Silva Ajayi.

In a one strapped gown, Chika Ike slayed the Asoebi.

Mercy Aigbe got the Asoebi message and delivered it perfectly a pine coloured and black belted gown in Ceo Luminee.

In an outfit by Kelikume Fashion and Styling, Esther looked like a delight in the black crisscross strapped gown.

Christiana looked chic and sultry in an outfit by Veekee James.

Bam Bam wore an off-shoulder gown that screamed summer body.

Mixing gold lace and the Asoebi made by House of Doxa, Adeola looked like a snack.

Alex Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual looked like triplets in a similar short sleeve Agbada. My favorite thing about their get-up was their shoes.

