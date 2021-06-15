Best-dressed celebrities at Toyin Lawani's wedding
How did our celebrities look in the all-black affair.
In an all black affair, Lawani and photographer Adebayo's traditional wedding took place on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Check out some of the best dressed celebrities;
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage did not wear the Asoebi, but she got the memo to slay in a pink ensemble by Lanre da Silva Ajayi.
Chika Ike
In a one strapped gown, Chika Ike slayed the Asoebi.
Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe got the Asoebi message and delivered it perfectly a pine coloured and black belted gown in Ceo Luminee.
Esther Agunbiade
In an outfit by Kelikume Fashion and Styling, Esther looked like a delight in the black crisscross strapped gown.
Christiana Kayode
Christiana looked chic and sultry in an outfit by Veekee James.
Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan
Bam Bam wore an off-shoulder gown that screamed summer body.
Adeola Adeyemi
Mixing gold lace and the Asoebi made by House of Doxa, Adeola looked like a snack.
Chop life gang
Alex Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual looked like triplets in a similar short sleeve Agbada. My favorite thing about their get-up was their shoes.
