Best-dressed celebrities at Toyin Lawani's wedding

In an all black affair, Lawani and photographer Adebayo's traditional wedding took place on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Check out some of the best dressed celebrities;

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage did not wear the Asoebi, but she got the memo to slay in a pink ensemble by Lanre da Silva Ajayi.

Chika Ike

In a one strapped gown, Chika Ike slayed the Asoebi.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe got the Asoebi message and delivered it perfectly a pine coloured and black belted gown in Ceo Luminee.

Esther Agunbiade

In an outfit by Kelikume Fashion and Styling, Esther looked like a delight in the black crisscross strapped gown.

Christiana Kayode

Christiana looked chic and sultry in an outfit by Veekee James.

Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan

Bam Bam wore an off-shoulder gown that screamed summer body.

Adeola Adeyemi

Mixing gold lace and the Asoebi made by House of Doxa, Adeola looked like a snack.

Chop life gang