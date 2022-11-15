Ariya Omoluabi: Evictions, collaborations and other highlights from episode 5 & 6

The contest witnessed a twist in episode five as eight contestants nominated each other for possible eviction in a task known as Isokan Omoluabi, which is the fusion of two Omoluabi to form one. The contestants were paired and made to collaborate on an original body of work which they would perform to the audience and judges for a place in the next round.

Isokan Omoluabi was designed to test the versatility as well as the spirit of sportsmanship among the contestants.

Prior to their performances, the contestants met with legendary Afro-juju musician, Sir Shina Peters, who gave them pointers on how to improve their collaborative efforts as well as their overall performance on stage.

On the big night, Rasheed Apala and Tunexz delivered a fusion of Apala and Hip-hop while Debby Shuga and Yusuf wowed the audience with a beautiful blend of Fuji and Rap. Harike and Nosa did not disappoint as they came with a fusion of melodious Fuji and daring Rap bars. Olatunji Azeez and Pipiro Daniel who had progressed on a wildcard, made good of the judges' trust with a beautiful performance of Fuji and Juju collabo.

After a class act on episode five of the show, judges - ID Caabasa, Aramide, and Brymo were thrown into a tight corner. The judges had a difficult time deciding who should progress to the next round. Having exhausted all options, rappers - Debby Shuga, Nosa, and Tunexz had to slug it out in a rap battle, with only one of them guaranteed safety.

After failing to meet the judges’ expectations, rappers Debby Shuga and Tunexz were evicted on episode five of the show while Nosa progressed.

Apala Hip-Hop singer, Terry Apala, and Fuji legend, Adewale Ayuba, entertained the audience as they delivered hit tracks - Champagne Shower, and Ijo Fuji, to draw the curtain on episode five of Goldberg Omoluabi.

The search for the next Yoruba music icon intensified in episode six, where one of the six surviving contestants was not sure of a place in the next round of the show.

As activities resumed on the eviction night, Yusuf put up a spirited display on stage but the performance of the young man, now referred to as the Young Barrister, could not cancel out the class act of Harike, Nosa, Pipiro Daniel, and Olatunji Azzez, who each told their stories with their performances, in line with their task, Emi Omoluabi.

Rapper, CDQ, and veteran Fuji musician, Shefiu Alao, closed the curtain on an explosive note as they performed a fusion of their hit songs – Baba Oko, and Indomie.

The intrigues of Goldberg’s Ariya Omoluabi continue this weekend with five contestants, four men and one lady, slugging it out for a place in the finale and a chance at the brand's 50 million naira prize.

The winner of Goldberg’s Ariya Omoluabi will receive a cash prize of 10 million naira, a 15 million album recording deal with some of Nigeria's best producers, a 15 million music distribution deal, and a five million video production deal. The first and second-place finishers will receive 3 million naira and 2 million naira, respectively.

Catch the live action, excitement, and suspense of Ariya Omoluabi on Soundcity TV and on ONTV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

---