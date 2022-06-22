RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

A Night in the Teal Garden: The Singleton hosts Lagos high society to culinary adventure at the launch of its aged single malt whiskies

To celebrate the debut of two of its finely aged single malt whiskies in Nigeria, The Singleton treated the crème of Nigeria’s food, entertainment, business and lifestyle scenes, to an unforgettable evening at the Lagos Motor Boat Club, Ikoyi on Sunday 4th June 2022.

#FeatureByTheSingleton - Themed A Night in the Teal Garden, The Singleton 15 & 18 Launch was hosted by the ever-elegant Eku Edewor. Also in attendance was a select cast of screen icons, food and whisky enthusiasts, as well as captains of industry including Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Noble Igwe and Amaechi Okobi, who enjoyed an eclectic musical performance by the live band at the enchanting seaside venue.

With their visual senses temporarily stripped away choice guests, upon arrival, were ushered into the Teal Room experience where they were treated to a heightened multi-sensory dining emprise. Diners blind-tasted finely crafted gourmet meals curated and created by Chef Black, accompanied by fruity and smoky oakwood undertones of The Singleton 15 & 18 respectively, sending noses and taste buds into gastronomic utopia accompanied by servings of The Singleton 15 & 18.

Throughout the evening, guests were treated to a seamless flow of food and drinks as culinary doyens Chefs Fregz and Afrolems whipped several courses of delicious sweet and savoury dishes, each paired and uniquely curated with The Singleton 15 & 18 cocktails, to match elements of each dish and hero the taste of the finest single malt, giving guests a distinctive flavourful experience with each bite.

Speaking on the launch of The Singleton 15 & 18, Marketing Manager, International Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands at Guinness Nigeria, Ifeoma Agu remarked, “We are particularly elated to introduce our 15 & 18-year-old Singlemalt whiskies to the Nigerian market. The Singleton 15 is an easy-to-enjoy whisky with honey aromas, fresh fruit notes and a dry finish, while the Singleton 18 boasts vanilla aromas, hints of toffee and a long, slightly spicy finish. These perfectly aged additions join our 12-year-old variant as the quintessential accompaniment for gourmet meals, celebrations and great times with friends & family. I invite you to enjoy your Singleton single malt Whisky either neat, on the rocks or in a signature cocktail paired to perfection with a fine meal”

Follow @thesingletonngr on Instagram to see more highlights and images from The Singleton 15&18 Launch.

18+. Drink Responsibly.

