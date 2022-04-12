9jaclerks births Nigeria’s biggest freelancing conference; The FYP Conference - Here are details you need to know

Pulse Nigeria

The Fuel Your Passion Conference is Nigeria’s largest freelancing event, hosted by 9ja Clerks-Nigeria’s biggest freelancing marketplace. Moderated by Seye Olurotimi, the Founder of MSME Africa, its inaugural virtual session will host notable speakers with vast years of experience in freelancing. John Chuka, a renowned freelancer since 2013, understands the freelance economy and will be available to share his success story. Yemisi Alabi, CEO of Differently Consults, addresses the values and concerns of businesses who choose to work with freelancers.

Ese Okoro, Co-founder 9jaclerks explains; “the objective is to discuss the challenges currently facing the freelancing industry and unveil the solutions we have created for businesses and freelancers.”

With a number of freelancers signed up, jobs completed on the platform, and a growing number of vendor requests to boast of, https://9jaclerks.com is open to anyone who looks for a less cumbersome approach to work and top-notch service delivery.

The conference will be held on April 19th, and attendance is completely free, but registration is required. You can register here. https://bit.ly/fyp-con

Event details

Theme: Unlocking the Untapped Value in Freelancing Model

Date: April 16th, 2022

Time: 11 am

Venue: Virtual

Registration: https://bit.ly/fyp-con

As a freelancer looking to position yourself for visibility, this event is for you. Come and take advantage of the networking opportunities and freelancing models that 9ja Clerks avails you.

For business professionals seeking to hire talents, 9ja Clerks should be your preferred partner for projects no matter the budget, scale, or delivery time.

Visit www.9jaclerks.com to sign up and get started.

Join the conversation online with #FYPConference.

See you at the Fuel Your Passion conference!

---