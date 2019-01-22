The festival was conceived and launched in 2013 as a fringe festival by the United Kingdom’s cultural organisation, British Council in response to their inspiration to provide a platform for theatre makers in Nigeria, to develop audiences for theatre productions and to produce theatre works for unconventional spaces.

Lagos Theatre Festival organisation has recently transited into the care of a registered trust, a non-profit organisation managed by the Board of Directors with a primary objective of showcasing of innovative ideas that inspire new audiences and new creative work that spark conversation and debate.

Speaking on the festival, the official spokesperson said, “This year’s programme is designed to ensure that the festival offers unforgettable experiences to all stakeholders – audience, producers, performers, volunteers and everyone that will come in contact with the festival in any way”.

This year's edition themed ‘Imagine the Unimaginable’ will be hosting over 600 artists presenting over 100 performances at 20 venues, spanning 6 days.