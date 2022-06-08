RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Dual Luxury unveils Erica as brand ambassador

Dual Luxury World, a leading company in citizenship and permanent residency programmes, has unveiled Erica Nlewedim, popularly known as Stargirl as its Brand ambassador.

#FeatureByDualLuxuryWorld - The Dual Luxury World brand is about providing you with a luxurious experience of freedom. The organization, in a bid to communicate this even more effectively took things a notch higher; bringing on board the Reality TV star.

According to the CEO. Dual Luxury World, Faramola Adegunle, “Our partnership with Erica Nlewedim was inspired by our mission to be a renowned brand dedicated to providing unrivaled citizenship and permanent residency solutions for families and businesses. Erica embodies the key elements of the brand and that’s what got our attention. We are confident in her ambassadorial prowess and we are optimistic about the future this partnership will birth.”

Over the past couple of years, the company has been able to successfully fulfill its promise to customers by providing innovative and lasting solutions to citizenship and permanent residency challenges, leveraging its global reach as well as deploying a transparent approach to provide exceptional service and experience. There's ample confidence in this merger to scale the existing numbers.

Dual Luxury World is focused on Citizenship, Residency, Investments amongst other luxury services. The organization offers a comprehensive solution for high net worth individuals by investing in citizenship and permanent residency programmes. It has its office space at Landmark Towers, 5B Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island Extension, Lagos.

