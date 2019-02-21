The Federal Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has advised unemployed graduates to keep their certificates at home if they're not willing to embrace jobs that will get their hands dirty.

Speaking at the second edition of Babatunde Raji Fashola (BRF) Gabfest 2019, held at the City Mall in Lagos, the former governor of Lagos State enjoined unemployed graduates to get ready to work because the government will soon provide a lot of jobs.

Fashola emphasized that the nature of jobs the government is planning to create will include farming and construction. He said that is the direction the country is heading.

He said unemployed graduates shouldn’t believe their university or polytechnic degrees can automatically qualify them for jobs.

‘’Degree can’t entitle you to work, it only prepares you for work. It’s not an entitlement to a job.

‘’All of our panelists have said that our economy is shifting. So, those days when you graduate, they come and put you (in a position of) sub accountants to be moving ledger are gone. We need to build, we need to farm. So, those who are unwilling to get their hands dirty ...You see the Chinese here, what work do they do? If you are not ready to get your hands dirty, go and keep your degree at home’’.

Invited speakers at the event, Yomi Adedeji, CEO of Softcom, Akintunde Oyebode, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Trust Fund, Nkiru Achukwu, the Founder and Creative Director of Zephans and Co and Ifedayo Durosimi-Etti, the CEO of Parliamo Bambini and Philos and Zoe shared their thoughts on the topic of discussion: ‘’Employment Market and Job Opportunities for the Nigerian Youths.’’

The speakers all agreed that with improvement in power and infrastructure, Nigerian graduates will find it easier to embrace entrepreneurship due to their willingness and readiness to work and innovate.