In the last 10 years, the improvement in the use of the internet has blessed us with so many new jobs that were previously not available.

Due to this technological advancement, new job roles have emerged. And in the last few years, the labour market has seen an increase in the demand of people with digital skills.

Here are seven jobs that were not in existence 10 years ago.

1. Social Media Manager

Every business is on social media and due to this, Social Media Manager has become an important key role in businesses of all types and sizes as communication channels between businesses and clients or audience.

2. SEO specialists

Search Engine Optimization specialists modify online content to improve the search engine results of clients online presence and webpages using keywords. This has changed the way people find businesses online as people tend to trust the content and businesses they see on the first page of the search engine results.

3. Data Scientist

Technological advancement came with data and a new job role for a new breed of analytical data experts who have the technical skills to solve complex problems. These experts are today known as Data Scientists.

4. User Experience Designer

User Experience Design is a technology-induced job role that deals with the process of enhancing user satisfaction with a product by improving the usability, accessibility, and pleasure provided in the interaction with the product.

5. Digital Marketing Specialist

Digital Marketing is an emerging industry that drives every business through the application of digital technology to market products and services.

6. Web Content Writer/Creator

In this technological era, content creating and writing has become very important to all businesses. This job role covers YouTube creators and bloggers, and anyone who contributes some form of information to digital media.

7. Mobile App Developer

Many Businesses have realized the importance of mobile as a powerful tool for content distribution. This development has made Mobile App Developer be in high demand to create new products for use on phones and tablets.