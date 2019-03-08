Do you seem to lack the energy and enthusiasm to keep up your job search? Do you feel your career is stagnant and not sure what success means to you? It’s time for you to rise and get going.

We have this collection of 10 inspirational quotes for you to light your inner fire.

“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” (Confucius) “It’s not what you achieve, it’s what you overcome. That’s what defines your career.” (Carlton Fisk) It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop. (Confucius) Find out what you like doing best and get someone to pay you for doing it.” (Katherine Whitehorn)

5. “Failure doesn’t mean you are a failure it just means you haven’t succeeded yet.” (Robert H. Schuller)

6. “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.” (Albert Einstein)

7. The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. (Steve Job)

8. If it scares you, it might be a good thing to try. (Seth Godin)

9. Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great. (Mark Twain)

10. “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” (Abraham Lincoln)