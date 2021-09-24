A boil usually appears as a hard lump under the skin. It then develops into a firm balloon-like growth under the skin as it fills up with pus. Most people tend to treat their boils because they think it's easy to treat. If you're in this category, you need to stop it.

Pulse Nigeria

If you develop a boil, you may be tempted to squeeze or pop it (open with a sharp instrument) at home. Do not do this because it's not safe. The act may allow the infection to spread and make the boil worse. You wouldn't want that right?

