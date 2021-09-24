RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Squeezing out your boils is not safe, here's why

Authors:

Olamide Ayeni

Here's why it's not safe to squeeze out your boils.

Here's why you shouldn't squeeze out your boils [Verywell Mind]
Here's why you shouldn't squeeze out your boils [Verywell Mind]

Boils are caused by an inflammation of a hair follicle or sweat that causes a lot of discomfort to the affected area and person.

Recommended articles

A boil usually appears as a hard lump under the skin. It then develops into a firm balloon-like growth under the skin as it fills up with pus. Most people tend to treat their boils because they think it's easy to treat. If you're in this category, you need to stop it.

It's not safe to pop your boils open by yourself [Pulse Nigeria]
It's not safe to pop your boils open by yourself [Pulse Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

If you develop a boil, you may be tempted to squeeze or pop it (open with a sharp instrument) at home. Do not do this because it's not safe. The act may allow the infection to spread and make the boil worse. You wouldn't want that right?

ALSO READ: This is why you keep having boils repeatedly

Your boil may contain bacteria that could be dangerous if not properly treated. Desist from popping it open yourself. If your boil is painful or isn’t healing, have it checked by your doctor.

Authors:

Olamide Ayeni Olamide Ayeni

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

Trending

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

Couples have to handle their partners not being in the mood

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

5 unbelievable sicknesses that can be caused by stress

5 unbelievable sicknesses that can be caused by stress. [webmd]

Natural remedies: 5 organic skincare remedies and their side effects

Semen is used by some people for skin care [gettyimages]