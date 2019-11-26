The number of times a person has sex naturally changes from time to time, depending on age, fluctuations in sex drive, and relationship status.

Many people have successfully stayed away from sex for years and it seems to be working for them, but there are side effects. It's okay to stay away from sex, but when the break becomes too long, health issues kick in.

Have you thought of what happens to your body when you don't have sex for a long time? Here are some surprising side effects.

Lack of sex has an effect on your health

1. Possibility of increased blood pressure

Just imagine getting home to no one after a very stressful day with lots of pressure. Your blood pressure begins to spike. Studies have shown that people who were having regular sex had lower levels of blood pressure than those who weren't.

2. Anxiety and Stress

Sex makes your body release hormones, like oxytocin and endorphins, that can help you manage the effects of stress. Oxytocin has the added benefit of helping you sleep.

3. Your immune system gets weaker

Orgasms are incredibly beneficial to your immune system. Regular sex can help your body fight off illness, so having it less often might lead to more colds and the like.