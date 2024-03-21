Top 5 countries with the highest rates of plastic surgery procedures

But, in recent times, it has become a go-to process for the corrections of almost everything concerned with the human body. Plastic surgery involves the improvement and reconstruction of a person's appearance either facially or in body tissues.

With the advent of more information in this aspect, quite a lot of people have dived into plastic surgeries for different reasons. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, below are some of the most popular reasons people do plastic surgeries:

48% want to feel more confident

47% want to look as young as they feel

34% want to improve their physical attractiveness

23% want to appear more fit or in shape

Based on these reasons, the plastic surgery industry is growing fast and offers many procedures to enhance people's appearance as they desire. In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 5 countries with the highest rates of plastic surgery;

United States: The amazing works of its well-established healthcare system and cutting-edge technology precedes its name. United States has highly skilled surgeons with numerous prestigious medical institutions and world-class hospitals which places the country as the top popular country for plastic surgery. The country has a wide range of surgical procedures, from complex cardiac surgeries to innovative orthopedic interventions. South Korea: Based on the statistics from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), South Korea topped the chart with the highest rate of plastic surgeries per capita since 2009. It's interesting to know that one in three women between the ages of 19 and 29 has done some form of plastic surgery like double eyelid surgery and jawline reduction which is the most popular in the country. Argentina: The country isn’t just the most popular country for plastic surgery, it has a well-established aesthetics industry with over 2,000 plastic surgeons. Despite their economic downsides, medical tourists (patients) pour in seeking high-quality cosmetic surgeons. Argentina is well known for breast augmentation and liposuction surgeries. Brazil: Brazil’s breast augmentation and liposuction surgeries are in constant high demand for medical tourists. In 2021, Brazil led the chart with over 1.6 million cosmetic surgery procedures. Columbia: Columbia emerged fourth ranking in the most popular country for plastic surgery based on its high-quality procedures at a lower cost than many other countries. According to ISAPS, Colombia performed over 500,000 cosmetic procedures in 2019.