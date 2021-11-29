Your eyes are the most delicate and sensitive part of your face and get older faster than the rest of your body.
Skincare Secrets: 5 ingredients that get rid of wrinkles around the eyes
The first place you are likely to notice wrinkles is around your eyes.
We do not all have the money for fillers and botox to straighten lines and wrinkles on our faces like celebrities do, but there are some beauty secrets.
Certain creams and lotion can help to smoothen those fine wrinkles around your eyes.
What ingredients do you look out for?
1. Peptides
Peptides are made of amino acids. The skin needs protein to glow. Collagen is made up of polypeptides.
So using creams and lotions that contain peptides would stimulate collagen production in your skin. Collagen makes your skin firmer and smoothes out wrinkles.
2. Retinol
Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A. It stimulates the production of collagen and shedding of dead cells and replacement but be careful with the concentration of retinol. Do not overdo it.
3. Antioxidants
Oxidative stress from pollutants and UV rays causes wrinkles and using antioxidants like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, ferulic acid, and berry extracts smoothes fine lines on the face.
4. Hyaluronic acid
Hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin by drawing in and retaining water which makes it look fresh and plump. The area under the eyes gets dried easily and needs to be hydrated.
5. Sunscreen
The harsh effects of the sun cause collagen to break down and wrinkles to appear on the skin. So use sunscreen in the areas around your eyes.
