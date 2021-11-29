Skincare Secrets: 5 ingredients that get rid of wrinkles around the eyes

We do not all have the money for fillers and botox to straighten lines and wrinkles on our faces like celebrities do, but there are some beauty secrets.

Certain creams and lotion can help to smoothen those fine wrinkles around your eyes.

What ingredients do you look out for?

1. Peptides

Peptides are made of amino acids. The skin needs protein to glow. Collagen is made up of polypeptides.

So using creams and lotions that contain peptides would stimulate collagen production in your skin. Collagen makes your skin firmer and smoothes out wrinkles.

2. Retinol

Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A. It stimulates the production of collagen and shedding of dead cells and replacement but be careful with the concentration of retinol. Do not overdo it.

3. Antioxidants

Oxidative stress from pollutants and UV rays causes wrinkles and using antioxidants like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, ferulic acid, and berry extracts smoothes fine lines on the face.

4. Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin by drawing in and retaining water which makes it look fresh and plump. The area under the eyes gets dried easily and needs to be hydrated.

5. Sunscreen