Should you watch horror movies with your children?

Samson Waswa
Ideally, parents should not watch scary movies with children
Have you ever curled up on the couch with your parents for a movie night, only to realize the movie they picked is, well, downright scary? Maybe it had creepy crawlies, spooky ghosts, or monsters that would make your nightmares come alive! While horror movies can be fun for grown-ups, they might not be the best choice for younger viewers.

Why are horror movies not a good fit for little ones?

Here's the thing: kids are still developing their imaginations. What might seem like just a movie to you, can feel very real to them. Scary scenes and characters can be very upsetting and leave them feeling scared or unsafe, even after the movie is over.

Read: 10 series to watch on Netflix if you enjoyed 'The Diplomat'

Let's imagine a scenario: You watch a movie with a monster that hides in closets. Later that night, as you're getting ready for bed, you might swear you see a shadow move in your closet. Your heart races, and you're too scared to sleep! This kind of fear can make it hard for kids to feel comfortable and relaxed, which is important for a good night's sleep.

Here's what could happen if kids watch horror movies too young:

  • Trouble Sleeping: Nightmares and fear of the dark can make it hard for kids to fall asleep and stay asleep.
  • Anxiety: Scary scenes can make kids feel worried or anxious, even during the day.
  • Trouble Telling Fantasy from Reality: Young children sometimes have trouble knowing the difference between what's real and what's pretend. Scary movies can blur this line and make them believe that monsters are real.

So, what can you watch instead?

There are tons of great movies out there that are perfect for family movie night! Look for movies that are rated for your age group and that are more lighthearted and fun. Here are some ideas:

  • Animated movies: These are always a good choice for younger kids. There are so many great animated movies out there, from classics like "The Lion King" to new releases like "Encanto."
  • Comedies: A good laugh is always a great way to spend family time. Look for comedies that are appropriate for your age group.
  • Adventure movies: These can be exciting and fun without being too scary.

Movie night can be a fun way to bond with your family. Just remember to choose movies that are age-appropriate so that everyone can enjoy the show!

Remember:

  • It's okay to say no to a movie if you're scared.
  • Talk to your parents about your concerns.
  • There are plenty of other great movies out there that you can watch together.
