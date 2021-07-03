You can reduce the risk of getting prostate cancer by sticking to these tips

The risk of developing prostate cancer progressively increases with age and many men haven't found a way of preventing the disease. Prostate cancer isn't necessarily a death sentence but it's safer to take preventive measures.

Today's article will show you how to reduce the risk of getting prostate cancer. Here's how.

1. Watch your diet

benefits of broccoli Pulse Live Kenya

Studies have shown that men who eat foods high in animal fat, such as dairy and red meat, were more likely to develop prostate cancer. This means you have to stay away from dairy products and red meats.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower contain a natural chemical that may prevent cancer from growing. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet. Some studies tomato may reduce the risk of cancers, especially those of the prostate, lung, and stomach.

2. Ejaculate regularly

According to studies, ejaculation helps you reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Studies have shown that guys who masturbated five or more times a week were 34 percent less likely to develop prostate cancer by age 70 than those who pleasured themselves less often.

3. Lose some weight

Research has shown that extra body weight is associated with increased cancer risk, including aggressive forms of prostate cancer. Do you see why you need to lose some weight? Losing some weight through exercises or your diet would reduce the risk of getting prostate cancer.

4. Avoid the consumption of Vitamin E supplement

Most people would generally think taking vitamins is good for one's health but it's not completely true. Studies prove that found that taking too much vitamin E may increase the risk of aggressive prostate cancer. As long as you're getting 15 mg of vitamin E a day from your diet, you're good.

5. Stop smoking

diseases smoking cause The Premier Online Magazine