It is not for nothing that Christopher Columbus termed it, "The Fruit of Angels." And that he did so is enough for us to know that pawpaw is more than just a fruit.

The health benefits of the Fanta colour fruit are incredible. Its high medicinal value is well known and appreciated around the world.

Studies have shown that pawpaw is rich in vitamins A, C, E and K, and has antioxidant properties as well.

It also contains magnesium; potassium, niacin, carotene, protein, fiber and an enzyme called papain, which helps treat a sore throat, aids digestion, and reduce inflammation and pain.

The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind

As a matter of fact, further studies have shown that even the seeds of pawpaw help in regenerating the old and dead skin cells; and by so doing, they help to maintain the beauty of the skin.

And talking about skin beautification, the usefulness of pawpaw cannot be overemphasized

Here are 5 amazing beauty benefits of pawpaw and how to use it

1. It brightens complexion

It is a well-known fact, especially to beauticians, that pawpaw contains natural cleansing properties that help clear the skin off impurities. And the rich content of vitamin C which is contained in it helps to protect the skin against sun damage.

How to use

Note

It is important to note that pawpaw has some natural bleaching properties, so it is advisable to use this remedy mildly to avoid over colouring.

2. It helps to keep aging signs at bay

Pawpaw does not only help to regenerate old and dead skin, it also helps keep the skin soft and supple. And this is as a result of the vitamin A contained in it.

The alpha hydroxy acids in it help to prevent visible sign of aging, like wrinkles and fine lines, by dissolving dead skin cells. The vitamin C and E content in it also help to rejuvenate the skin; thus making it looks younger.

How to use

3. It fights against pimples and acne

Studies have shown that the papain enzyme contained in pawpaw have some amazing skin-cleansing properties that help in getting rid of clogged pores.

And when dead skin cells are removed by the alpha hydroxy acids in it, pores are unclogged in the process; thereby preventing pimples and acne.

How to use

However, you can prevent pimples, acne, and blemishes by including pawpaw in your everyday diet.

4. It helps to skin hydrated

Here, it is the seed of pawpaw that does the magic. And the interesting thing is pawpaw seeds can be used on both sensitive and irritating skin.

Highly rich in vitamins and minerals which help to maintain the water content on the face, pawpaw seeds help to maintain the hydration on the skin which does not only makes them soft, but supple as well.

How to use

It is simple. Simply rub your face and body with a handful of pawpaw seeds regularly to help hydrate and rejuvenate the skin.

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

5. It helps to tackle crow's feet and wrinkles

Studies have shown that pawpaw is enriched with antioxidant properties that help tackle both the appearance of crow’s feet around the outer corners of the eyes as well as wrinkles on the forehead.

And as earlier stated, the vitamin C in pawpaw has antioxidant agents that fight off free radicals that capable of damaging the skin cell.

