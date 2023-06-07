Masturbation may increase a male primate's chances of impregnating a female - Study

The study, which was published in The Journal Proceedings of The Royal Society, focused on both wild and captive primates.

Primates like chimpanzees, monkeys and apes masturbate quite often just like humans and other animals like dogs do.

Matilda Brindle, lead researcher and her colleagues collected data from 246 published scholarly papers and 150 questionnaires in order to gather information about masturbation as well as correspondence between zookeepers.

They discovered self-pleasuring enables effective fertilization by raising arousal before sex.

According to the researchers, ejaculating after masturbation will dispense with low-quality sperm and leave healthy sperm ready for mating.

It may also lessen the chance of developing sexually transmitted infections (STIs). According to the researchers, sperm from masturbation can cleanse the urethra, an organ that discharges sperm and urine from the body and is also the main source of infection for many STIs.