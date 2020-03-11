The lent period is a holy period for Christians that usually for 40 days and ends just in time for the Easter celebration.

The fasting period is also a period to stay fit and maintain a very good diet and eating habit.

It is good to stay hydrated, especially if you going to be engaging in dry fasting and also consume foods that contain loads of vitamins and minerals that can replenish all the energy that might be lost.

Here are a few tips to help you through this lent:

1. Drink water regularly

Fasting should not affect your workout routine. So during this period of intense fasting, you must be well hydrated to avoid health issues such as dizziness or even migraines.

And if you can't do without working out, one effective way to stay hydrated is to plan your work out time towards the time you want to break your fast because of the amount of water to might lose through perspiration.

That way, you'd be able to drink water just right after your workout.

2. Eat healthy

That it is time to break your fast does not mean you should everything that is available.

Have a planned meal or a healthy bowl of vegetables and lots of fresh fruits that can help restore water to the body such as grapes and watermelon.

Eat loads of eggs because they contain a large amount of protein and also endeavor to consume lots of greens.

A bowl of vegetable salad [TryVeg]

3. A support group

This fasting period is for a purpose. In order not to lose track of that purpose and also to ensure that you are healthy at the same time it is important to have a tribe or a group of friends that can help you stay committed to your fasting goal and also vice versa.