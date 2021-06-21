How Tos: How to save a life by doing CPR

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to save a life by doing CPR

Performing CPR is an emergency first aid skill everyone should know.

CPR saves lives {woman's day}
CPR saves lives {woman's day} Pulse Nigeria

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a procedure that can save one's life. It helps to ensure that blood and oxygen flow through a person whose heart and breathing have stopped.

Knowing how to perform CPR is important because you might not know the situations when the skill would come in handy, and you would save a life.

You might be in a restaurant, playing football or in an airplane when someone collapses due to a heart attack or stroke. You might also happen to be around when a person who drowns is rescued. These are crucial times where CPR is needed.

Performing CPR between the first 6 minutes of the event is the difference between life and death.

  1. Make sure the environment is safe, there are no smoke, fumes or harmful smells in the air.
  2. Call out to the person by gently tapping them and see if they will respond to you.
  3. Send someone to call an ambulance or medical help.
  4. Lay them flat on the floor.
  5. Check if they are breathing or showing signs of life. Watch their chest and put your fingers in the jugular vein around the neck. Do this for just 10 seconds before you begin CPR.
  6. Put your one palms at the center of the adult’s chest and the other on top of it.
Interlock your palms like this {healthline}
Interlock your palms like this {healthline} Pulse Nigeria

7 With your hands locked and your arms straightened compress the adult’s chest for about 2 meters 30 times.

8 After 30 compressions give 2 breaths

Raise their head up to give breaths {healthline}
Raise their head up to give breaths {healthline} Pulse Nigeria

9 Tilt their head back, lift the chin, close their nose, put your mouth on theirs and give two slow gentle breaths.

This is how to give rescue breaths {healthline}
This is how to give rescue breaths {healthline} Pulse Nigeria

Continue with the chest compression and breaths until an ambulance arrives or a doctor comes on the scene.

