Natural Remedies: How to treat skin rashes

Temi Iwalaiye

Some everyday plants and ingredients can help reduce itching and skin rashes.

plant-oils {plantbasedjuniors}
plant-oils {plantbasedjuniors}

Skin rashes are itchy, sometimes red patches on the skin. They are extremely uncomfortable and visually unappealing.

No one wants to walk around with a visible rash on their body.

There are different types of skin rashes caused by many things. Skin rashes may be caused by a change in the weather, allergies, harsh soaps and some clothing fabrics.

Here are few natural remedies that can help you deal with rashes immediately they come;

Natural Aloe Vera plant is loaded with anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antiviral and antioxidant qualities. Scrap out the gel and apply it to the affected area for 10-20 minutes. Wipe it off with warm water and a towel.

aloe vera
aloe vera Pulse Nigeria

You can pour baking soda into a bathtub and soak in it for a few minutes. If you do not have a bathtub, you can make a paste out of baking soda and rub it on the affected area to balance the PH level in your skin.

Baking Soda {healthline}
Baking Soda {healthline} Pulse Nigeria

You can use an ice pack or make one by putting ice block water in a cloth and massaging the affected area. This helps to reduce swelling, itching and rashes.

Ice water pack {amazon}
Ice water pack {amazon} Pulse Nigeria

If the skin is properly moisturized, it has the ability to fight off bacteria. That is why using plant oils like coconut oil, tea tree oil, jojoba oil and olive oil on the skin helps to keep rashes at bay.

plant-oils {plantbasedjuniors}
plant-oils {plantbasedjuniors} Pulse Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

