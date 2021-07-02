Natural Remedies: How to treat skin rashes

No one wants to walk around with a visible rash on their body.

There are different types of skin rashes caused by many things. Skin rashes may be caused by a change in the weather, allergies, harsh soaps and some clothing fabrics.

Here are few natural remedies that can help you deal with rashes immediately they come;

Aloe Vera

Natural Aloe Vera plant is loaded with anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antiviral and antioxidant qualities. Scrap out the gel and apply it to the affected area for 10-20 minutes. Wipe it off with warm water and a towel.

Baking Soda

You can pour baking soda into a bathtub and soak in it for a few minutes. If you do not have a bathtub, you can make a paste out of baking soda and rub it on the affected area to balance the PH level in your skin.

Coldwater

You can use an ice pack or make one by putting ice block water in a cloth and massaging the affected area. This helps to reduce swelling, itching and rashes.

Moisturize with plant oils

If the skin is properly moisturized, it has the ability to fight off bacteria. That is why using plant oils like coconut oil, tea tree oil, jojoba oil and olive oil on the skin helps to keep rashes at bay.