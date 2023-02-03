How to prep your skin for a flawless makeup

Cleanse

You can’t do makeup on dirty skin, and it’s not about washing your face and using baby wipes: you have to use a cleanser like micellar water before you begin.

Exfoliate

Then the next step is to exfoliate your skin. Exfoliation opens up your pores by unearthing dead cells.

Tone

A toner sets the mood for your next step, which is moisturizing. It’s a pre-moisturizer and helps your skin to be fresh and not dry.

Moisturize

Moisturizing is the next step. Applying moisturizer to your face will help your skin absorb whatever products you are using better.

Primer

Without a primer, your makeup won’t look so good or last for a long time, that’s why a primer is an indispensable part of your makeup routine.

Lip primers