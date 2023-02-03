ADVERTISEMENT
How to prep your skin for a flawless makeup

Temi Iwalaiye

When skin isn’t prepped properly, the consequence is makeup doesn’t last long, and it ends up looking blotchy.

Makeup by Bibyonce {instagram/bibyonce}
Makeup by Bibyonce {instagram/bibyonce}

Makeup is not just about applying your makeup products on your skin; skin prep is equally important. There is a huge difference between a person who prepped their skin before applying makeup and those who didn’t. Here’s how to properly prep your skin before applying makeup.

You can’t do makeup on dirty skin, and it’s not about washing your face and using baby wipes: you have to use a cleanser like micellar water before you begin.

Then the next step is to exfoliate your skin. Exfoliation opens up your pores by unearthing dead cells.

A toner sets the mood for your next step, which is moisturizing. It’s a pre-moisturizer and helps your skin to be fresh and not dry.

Moisturizing is the next step. Applying moisturizer to your face will help your skin absorb whatever products you are using better.

Without a primer, your makeup won’t look so good or last for a long time, that’s why a primer is an indispensable part of your makeup routine.

You also have to prime your lips when you apply makeup; if your lips aren’t prepped properly they look dry and scaly. To have luscious lips, you must prep your lips.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

