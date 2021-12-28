RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to lose the belly fat gotten during the holidays

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Look at your stomach, are you proud of yourself?

A bloated belly can come from overeating [Dailyadvent]
A bloated belly can come from overeating [Dailyadvent]

Perhaps you spent the holidays loading up on everything in sight. You ate all the chicken, soda, cake, chin chin and everything in sight. Now you cannot even stand your stomach.

Recommended articles

I come bearing good news on how to reduce the belly fat you are gaining or gained over the holidays.

Walking helps you to burn calories and you won’t even feel like you are doing strenuous exercise.

Once you eat a big meal, you are not supposed to go lay down. Walk around. Talk about a walk.

Drinking a lot of water has been linked with increased weight loss. It reduces your calorie intake especially if you drink water before meals.

It also increases your metabolism and helps you burn fat faster.

You have used the holidays as a cheat out of your diet. Now it is time to get back or at least mix the unhealthy foods with something healthy.

The high fibre in vegetables has reduced calories and filled you up quicker.

Lastly, you are going to have to hit the gym at some point.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Foods that calm you down and reduce anxiety

Foods that calm you down and reduce anxiety

How to lose the belly fat gotten during the holidays

How to lose the belly fat gotten during the holidays

Life after winning the Chess in Oshodi Underbridge competition

Life after winning the Chess in Oshodi Underbridge competition

How to be happy being a single pringle

How to be happy being a single pringle

Fun family activities that can strengthen your bond

Fun family activities that can strengthen your bond

NDLEA intercepts millions of Tramadol tablets in latest bust

NDLEA intercepts millions of Tramadol tablets in latest bust

Tips for a healthy christmas

Tips for a healthy christmas

Changing a person, is it worth it?

Changing a person, is it worth it?

10 health benefits of coconuts

10 health benefits of coconuts