Most couples that try to conceive directly after a miscarriage are often worried about fertility issues and fast conception can happen.

However, there are certain things you can do to boost fertility right after a miscarriage to increase your chances of conception. Some experts believe that fertility after a miscarriage may improve for a while before returning to normal.

Over the years, research has suggested that there is a fleeting phase immediately after a miscarriage during which a woman may experience increased fertility. This is because the surge in progesterone (hormone) soon after a miscarriage is known to facilitate the easy implantation of the egg in the uterus, leading to a high chance of conception.

If you just had a miscarriage and your doctor certifies that you're healthy to conceive again, this article is for you. Here are ways to boost your fertility after miscarriage.

1. Rest and recuperate

You need to rest to boost your fertility after a miscarriage

Many women want to get pregnant right away after a miscarriage, wanting to hurry up and move on. It may be different for each person, but the body needs to rest and sort itself out. Higher stress levels may cause delayed ovulation or no ovulation at all.

The time after a miscarriage can be very stressful emotionally and physically because the body has been through a lot. So take time out to get a massage, meditate and go on wellness retreats. Sleeping is important because it is during this time that our body cells regenerate. You need to take ample time to sleep if and when you are ready to conceive.

2. Stay away from alcohol and smoking

Alcohol has more unhealthy sugar which is not beneficial for fertility

Alcohol contains more unhealthy sugar which is not beneficial for fertility. Frequent alcohol consumption also reduces your estrogen levels. Smoking is generally harmful to health and it can significantly inhibit the reproductive hormones from working appropriately. If you are trying to conceive, do well to stay away from cigarettes and other toxic recreational activities.

3. Eat healthy

Eating a natural fertility diet will help boost fertility after miscarriage

Nourish yourself with whole foods that are iron-rich, full of fiber, and contain vibrant colors. Eating a natural fertility diet will help to support your body in healing and replenishing nutrients.

4. Be more physically active

Physical exercise is important in boosing fertility after miscarriage

Exercise has been seen to improve overall health, increase sex drive in women and improve fertility. It also helps to reduce stress levels in the body thereby making you more likely to conceive after a miscarriage. Massaging your uterus regularly once you have stopped bleeding after a miscarriage may also boost your fertility.

5. Keep track of your menstrual cycle

Your menstrual cycle needs to be monitored

The knowledge of your menstrual cycle will help you to track your ovulation and when you are likely to be most fertile. This can help you to be more sexually active on those days to increase your chances of conceiving. If you are unsure about how to do this, use an online period calculator.