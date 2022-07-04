When taking a bath, an often neglected part of the body is the belly button.
How belly buttons can cause body odour
Here are some reasons you need to clean your belly button.
Your belly button is the connection that once existed between you and your mother.
When you’re born, the umbilical cord was cut off and what was left was a stump. After about two weeks, that stump falls off and what is left is your belly button.
Belly buttons look different, but there are broadly two types, the innie and outie belly button.
Those with an innie belly button have it deep within their stomach, and those with an outie belly button have it protruding.
Why should you clean your belly button?
Yeast infection
There could be as many as 70 types of bacteria in your navel. Bellybuttons are a breeding site for bacteria because they are dark and moist. These bacteria can lead to yeast infections.
Body odour
Even if your navel does not get infected, there is a high chance that it might start smelling.
The accumulation of dirt, dead skin cells, sweat and lint can cause the navel to start smelling. So, wash it whenever you have a bath.
Imagine having body odour and not knowing it’s coming from your belly button.
Navel rings can get infected
Some people have pierced their belly buttons. If you have a navel piercing, you have to clean it frequently to avoid it being infected.
Diabetes patients can get infected
Having an infected belly button is bad news for diabetic patients because not only will it smell, it won’t heal, and it will bring out a white smelly discharge.
How to clean your belly button
Before taking your bath, you can clean your belly button by;
- Dip a cotton swab in rubbing alcohol and use it to clean your belly button. Throw the swab away once it gets dirty.
- Rinse out the alcohol with another cotton swab dipped in water.
- Always dry your belly button with a towel after having your bath; a moist belly button breeds bacteria.
