Some people suffer from tooth decay despite trying every dental care, but these natural mouthwashes would help fix that issue.

All you need to do is use the homemade remedies provided in this article. Tooth decay can be very uncomfortable and painful. The situation gets more frustrating when you've spent quite a large amount of money on dental products and they don't even live up to their hype.

We wouldn't want you to keep living in that kind of pain so, we put together some solutions that can help you get rid of those pain. You might have come across some mouthwashes in the market, well, you can make one for yourself without the addition of chemicals.

Today's article will show you some natural mouthwash and how to use them for your dental care.

1. Coconut oil

This natural oil has a way of detoxifying the teeth when used as a mouthwash. It helps to reduce the formation of plaque. All you need is a tablespoon of virgin coconut oil. Swish it in your mouth for ten to fifteen minutes. Spit it out and brush your teeth right after.

2. Baking soda

Baking soda is popular for treating bad breath and getting rid of bacteria in the mouth. It would neutralise the acid that you get from taking a lot of soft drinks and coffee. To achieve this, add a half teaspoon of table salt to half a glass of warm water. Use the mixture to rinse your mouth before brushing your teeth.

3. Aloe vera juice

When you use aloe vera juice as a mouth wash, gum bleeding and plaque reduce drastically. After brushing, rinse your mouth with a mixture of half a cup of aloe vera juice and half a cup of distilled water.