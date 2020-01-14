Despite the popular belief that watermelon is just water and sugar, watermelon is actually a nutrient-dense food.

It provides high levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and just a small number of calories. Their refreshing quality and sweet taste help to combat the heat and provide a guilt-free, low maintenance dessert. Contrary to popular opinion that watermelon is just sugar and water, it is filled with loads of nutrient and provides high level of vitamin and antioxidants and just a small number of calories. So when next your friend is about to judge you on your watermelon intake, just provide them with these health benefit that can be derived from eating watermelon.

1. It helps to fight cancer

Watermelon contains lycopene , which is more readily available for your body to absorb and which may help fight metabolic syndromes like oxidative stress, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

2. It contains large amount of Vitamin C

Contrary to popular opinion, watermelon contains large amounts of vitamin C which keeps the capillaries and gum healthy. The vitamin C in watermelon can also kill the bacteria in the mouth that might otherwise lead to gum disease and other gum infections.

3. It keeps you hydrated

As the name implies, watermelon contains 90% of water making it one of the best sources of hydration. It is far better than alcohol or caffeine in terms of being a diuretic. As it is a natural source, it increases urination without stressing the kidneys.

4. Perfect pre-work out snack

It’s a source of hydration and it’s lower in fiber, so it won’t make your tummy ache before exercise. The fruit also packs an amino acid called L-citrulline that, overtime, regular consumption may boost levels of nitric oxide in the blood to improve exercise performance.

5. It aids weight loss

One of the best watermelon's health benefits is that it aids in healthy weight loss too. Because of its high water content, watermelon can fill you up for fewer calories. Water has also been found to speed up metabolism and flush out toxins and fats, which eventually might contribute to weight loss