The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Wednesday, April 16 sealed a Lagos plastic surgery clinic, Med Contour just a few days after a popular Twitter personality alleged that a procedure there has left her fighting for her life.

The FCCPC had announced an investigation of failed elective cosmetic surgical procedures by one Dr Anu at Med Contour.

The commission said it kicked off the investigation after some ‘complaints and dissatisfaction with certain elective/cosmetic surgical procedures carried out by Med Contour Services.

After the investigations, the commission on Wednesday sealed the clinic ‘on reasonable suspicion of illegal activities’ pending further inquiry.

This was following allegations from a popular personality on Twitter Nigeria known as Omohtee who said she has been left fighting for her life after a procedure at Med Contour.

In a video shared online, Omohtee encouraged women to love their body and warned anyone who wants to go under the knife to avoid Med Contour.

“If you decide to use surgery, please I am begging please avoid med contour,” Omohtee who has deleted her Twitter account said in the video.

“Please I'm literally battling for my life every day. I don't think I'm mentally ready to talk about the things I went through and all the damage that was done to me. I'm literally financially drained right now.”

Dr Anu, in her defence, said that her offence was that Omohtee’s waist was too tiny.

“So apparently my offense is that her waist is too tiny. At the expense of another person's name and profession some people just want their posts to trend…this is really sad. I leave this lady to God..let Gods will be done,” Anu said on her Instagram page.

The FCCPC said it will continue the investigation as they look to gather additional information from consumers with previous experiences with Med Contour or its operatives, whether the experiences were satisfactory or otherwise.