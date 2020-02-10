There are specific places on the body that doesn't look good when it has excessive fats and that includes your upper back and belly.

In some cases, upper back fats are linked to a health issue like carbohydrate intolerance, insulin resistance, and many more. Also, your diet can be another cause of the back fat you're battling with. Back fats have stopped some women from rocking some outfits they love due to insecurities, which completely understandable.

Back fats have stopped some women from rocking some outfits they love [Quora] Quora

Are you tired of covering up that back fat? Well, there's a solution. Ever paid of 'no pain no gain'? You need to put in the work to get the required result.

ALSO READ: Here's why you need avoid eating very late at night ASAP

This article will show you the best fitness routine that would get rid of that upper back fat within a short period of time. Below is a video that displays the routine.