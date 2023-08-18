ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Can you break your penis? Here are 3 myths about a broken penis

Temi Iwalaiye

One thing that strikes fear in the hearts of many men is a broken penis, but they are largely clueless about it.

Facts about a broken penises [promescent]
Facts about a broken penises [promescent]

Recommended articles

A broken penis is known as a penile fracture, and it occurs when a penis is bent out of shape. So, let’s separate the myth from the fact.

A broken penis is usually caused by rough sex, but it can become broken for a variety of other reasons, for example, domestic accidents or little breaks over time that most men don’t even remember. These discrete traumas, but minor traumas, like missing the spot during sex, can cause abnormal tissue healing. Some men might even break their penises when rolling over awkwardly during an erection or due to a clumsy fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vigorous masturbation, failing on an erection, rolling over on an erect penis, or slamming the erect penis against a wall or door. Some Middle Eastern or Central Asian males utilize the tachaandan technique, which involves bending an erected penis to alter its size or shape, to stop or change an erection can cause the penis to break.

What you need to know about a broken penis [GettyImages]
What you need to know about a broken penis [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Humans don’t have a bone in their penises, although some animals do. Even though it doesn’t have a bone, the internal penis structures can rupture or shatter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'tunica albuginea,' the tissue that surrounds its chambers, can tear, leading to a penile fracture. If sudden pressure is applied at an odd angle to an erect penis, the tunica could snap. For example, when the man is on top, his partner's penis commonly falls out, causing the partner's body to crash down into the end of it.

You will know your penis is broken when you lose your erection, feel extreme pain, pee blood or hear a cracking sound.

As a result of shame and embarrassment, many men do not rush to the hospital when this happens. Meanwhile, it is a medical emergency.

Penile fractures can cause erectile dysfunction (ED), penile shortening, loss of penile girth, and/or penile curvature if they are not treated. It is a urology emergency that should prompt an urgent trip to the emergency room for assessment or surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pregnancy and 5 other possible reasons why you have sore nipples

Pregnancy and 5 other possible reasons why you have sore nipples

Can you break your penis? Here are 3 myths about a broken penis

Can you break your penis? Here are 3 myths about a broken penis

5 natural products you can use to slowly get rid of stretch marks

5 natural products you can use to slowly get rid of stretch marks

Eukonkanto: Meet the wife-carrying competition in Finland

Eukonkanto: Meet the wife-carrying competition in Finland

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour

5 diet mistakes and how to avoid them

5 diet mistakes and how to avoid them

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

5 best malls in Lagos

5 best malls in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

why you shouldn't use Vaseline as lube [Melmagazine]

5 reasons men should stop masturbating with Vaseline and lotions

How to have unprotected sex without a condom [Insider]

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

The thriving business of organ donation [cbsnews]

The booming business of organ harvesting, trafficking in Nigeria

Black soap and it's benefits [stylecraze/orami]

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it