Can you break your penis? Here are 3 myths about a broken penis

A broken penis is known as a penile fracture, and it occurs when a penis is bent out of shape. So, let’s separate the myth from the fact.

Myth 1: A broken penis only happens because of rough sex

A broken penis is usually caused by rough sex, but it can become broken for a variety of other reasons, for example, domestic accidents or little breaks over time that most men don’t even remember. These discrete traumas, but minor traumas, like missing the spot during sex, can cause abnormal tissue healing. Some men might even break their penises when rolling over awkwardly during an erection or due to a clumsy fall.

Vigorous masturbation, failing on an erection, rolling over on an erect penis, or slamming the erect penis against a wall or door. Some Middle Eastern or Central Asian males utilize the tachaandan technique, which involves bending an erected penis to alter its size or shape, to stop or change an erection can cause the penis to break.

Myth 2: It doesn't have a bone, so you can't break your penis.

Humans don’t have a bone in their penises, although some animals do. Even though it doesn’t have a bone, the internal penis structures can rupture or shatter.

The 'tunica albuginea,' the tissue that surrounds its chambers, can tear, leading to a penile fracture. If sudden pressure is applied at an odd angle to an erect penis, the tunica could snap. For example, when the man is on top, his partner's penis commonly falls out, causing the partner's body to crash down into the end of it.

You will know your penis is broken when you lose your erection, feel extreme pain, pee blood or hear a cracking sound.

Myth 3 - Always let your penis heal naturally

As a result of shame and embarrassment, many men do not rush to the hospital when this happens. Meanwhile, it is a medical emergency.

Penile fractures can cause erectile dysfunction (ED), penile shortening, loss of penile girth, and/or penile curvature if they are not treated. It is a urology emergency that should prompt an urgent trip to the emergency room for assessment or surgery.