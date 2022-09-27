RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

'Black don't crack': A myth busted

Temi Iwalaiye

There is a common saying, ‘Black don’t crack’ which simply means that black people do not age or at least do not age as white people do. How true is this?

Do black people age better? [Medicalnewstoday]
Do black people age better? [Medicalnewstoday]

Ageing is a natural part of life. We grow old and when we start growing old, we'll notice permanent lines, wrinkles on our faces and sagging skin.

Research has shown that white people start aging 10 years before black people.

However, being a person of African descent means that you have more melanin in your skin than other races and the presence of melanin protects you from harmful UV rays of the sun, skin cancer and photodamage.

Although, excess melanin production causes hyperpigmentation (parts of your skin having darker tones than the rest).

Black skin can fall, sag and become dull, while Caucasian skin starts to age around the mouth and forehead, and black skin ages around the eyes.

People are riding the black don't crack wave because of celebrities who spend millions on spa treatments that sometimes include injecting fillers into their faces to smoothen out fine lines.

Propagating the slogan, 'black don’t crack' might make many people lazily expect perfect skin well into their old age without taking care of it.

In all, 'black don’t crack' is a fallacy as we can see from black people ageing.

However, there is a way to make sure your black skin is always on you fleek. Black people should use retinol and sunscreen to protect themselves from sun rays and wrinkles. They should also cleanse and moisturize their skin every day and night.

Lifestyle choices that food, drinks and rest all contribute to the ageing process. Bleaching is a big no as it will cause further damage to the skin and cause hyperpigmentation.

