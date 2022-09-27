'Black don't crack': A myth busted

Research has shown that white people start aging 10 years before black people.

However, being a person of African descent means that you have more melanin in your skin than other races and the presence of melanin protects you from harmful UV rays of the sun, skin cancer and photodamage.

Although, excess melanin production causes hyperpigmentation (parts of your skin having darker tones than the rest).

Black skin can fall, sag and become dull, while Caucasian skin starts to age around the mouth and forehead, and black skin ages around the eyes.

People are riding the black don't crack wave because of celebrities who spend millions on spa treatments that sometimes include injecting fillers into their faces to smoothen out fine lines.

Propagating the slogan, 'black don’t crack' might make many people lazily expect perfect skin well into their old age without taking care of it.

In all, 'black don’t crack' is a fallacy as we can see from black people ageing.

However, there is a way to make sure your black skin is always on you fleek. Black people should use retinol and sunscreen to protect themselves from sun rays and wrinkles. They should also cleanse and moisturize their skin every day and night.