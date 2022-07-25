RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

At what age should you allow your kids use social media

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

At what age should you get your child a phone and give them unlimited internet access?

At what age should children use social media [Shuttershock]
At what age should children use social media [Shuttershock]

The gist

Recommended articles

We are in the age of social media. We use our phones for virtually everything like entertainment, education, communication, financial transactions, and so much more.

Kids as young as six months old are already watching ‘baby shark’ on YouTube.

But the internet is a very dangerous place, with sexually explicit content and dangerous people, it makes sense not only to regulate your child’s access to the internet but to let them know dangers exist.

You can set parental controls on some apps like Netflix and Youtube, but at what age would you have to get your child their phone?

Most social media websites have age limits, although these limits are a wonderful guide in regulating whether your child is mature enough to have a social media account, it is important to know your child, before granting them such access and freedom.

Why this matters

Social media can cause many psychological problems like anxiety, depression, fear of missing out, pressure to conform to peer pressure, psychological manipulation and indoctrination.

There should be no rush in getting your child to have a social media account even though as they become teenagers that might be a bit difficult.

Engage them with books, movies and Tv shows, sports, skills like dancing, playing the piano and games like chess, scrabble and monopoly.

Action plan

Most social media apps say kids should be at least 13 years old before they have access to the internet, but some apps are more dangerous than others.

For apps like Tik Tok, Twitter and Snapchat, many cyber experts and psychologists suggest that 16 years is a much better age to begin to use these apps because of the level of pornography, nudity and people in relationships or marriages showing explicit content.

Even then, it is still important to monitor their social media use and have regular discussions with them.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 common reasons men lose interest in relationships

5 common reasons men lose interest in relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

At what age should you allow your kids use social media

At what age should you allow your kids use social media

BBNaija 7: Best dressed housemates at the opening weekend

BBNaija 7: Best dressed housemates at the opening weekend

7 unpopular languages in Nigeria you didn't know about

7 unpopular languages in Nigeria you didn't know about

Women should eat more bright-colored fruits and vegetables – Study

Women should eat more bright-colored fruits and vegetables – Study

How to choose healthy snacks for young children

How to choose healthy snacks for young children

10 types of people you will meet in the club

10 types of people you will meet in the club

Crocs Nigeria brand ambassador Enioluwa shares his top tips for styling classic Crocs

Crocs Nigeria brand ambassador Enioluwa shares his top tips for styling classic Crocs

Trending

The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

Shelly adjusted her wig as she ran [Twitter]

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips [Medium]

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

Menstrual cramps can be quite painful [Medicalnewstoday]

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]