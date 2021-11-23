7 Skincare mistakes that are causing your Acne

1. Picking Your Pimple

Many of us have a habit of touching our face with dirty fingers or even popping a pimple. Touching the face with your hand secretes more oil, dirt, and germs onto the skin.

Picking at pimples can damage your skin and lead to scarring. When you pop a pimple, you’re forcing the oil, bacteria and other debris out of the pore and, in doing so, you tear the top layer of skin. The result is an open wound that could scar as it heals.

2. Using Way Too Much Acne Medication

Overusing acne medications, especially those that contain benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, can become a problem too. These products tend to dry out the skin which can trigger our skin’s oil production further. The oilier the skin, the more chances there are for clogged pores.

However, rather than using these products every single day, try giving your skin a little bit more time to repair and recover on its own.

3. Using Only Makeup Wipes to Clean Your Face

One major problem is that many women use makeup wipes to remove makeup but fail to follow it up with a face wash.

Although makeup wipes themselves are unlikely to cause breakouts, they can leave behind dirt and makeup residue that may lead to acne. Wipes contain alcohol, fragrances, and other ingredients that can dry out the skin. If your skin is sensitive, there is a chance that rubbing will irritate it and cause swelling and inflammation that can block your pores.

4. Not Wearing Sunscreen Or Using The Wrong One

Wearing sunscreen is the best way to protect your skin from UV damage and it helps reduce the risk of skin cancer as well. What many women do not realize is that it may also affect the frequency or severity of your acne breakouts.

While it’s important to protect your skin against the sun, certain types of sunscreen can contribute to the development of acne. Some sunscreen formulas use oil-based organic filters that can irritate the skin and cause breakouts. Other sunscreens to avoid are heavy and comedogenic products that can clog pores and give you blemishes and blackheads.

The best way to protect your skin is to opt for an oil-free, non-comedogenic 30 SPF or above sunscreen that won’t clog your pores or irritate your skin.

5. Using Too Many Products At The Same Time

A lot of people with acne believe that every single product in their routine should be geared toward acne-prone skin.

Using too many products at the same time can cause contraindications between products, and the layering of products may render others ineffective or useless. Plus, the more products you add into a routine, the more likely you are to encounter reactions that result in clogged pores and breakouts.

Sometimes the best approach is just to simplify to the most minimal skincare routine you can muster and still achieve your skin goals.

6. Washing Your Face The Wrong Way

First, using the wrong cleanser can bring about even more skin problems. Find the right cleanser for your skin type. For oily skin, it is better to use water-based products. As for dry skin, avoid exfoliant cleansers. These will further dry out the skin.

Second, make sure you rinse your skin thoroughly and pat your skin dry with a soft, clean towel. Leftover cleansers can interfere with the next skincare products you apply. This can also lead to drier skin and more breakouts.

Third, do not over-cleanse. Over cleansing can strip away the protective layers of the skin. Our skin has a natural mantle of protection made up of microorganisms that help our skin maintain hydration and fight infections. Too much cleansing can interfere with this natural process.

Lastly, remove your makeup before you sleep.

7. Using Harsh Exfoliants

If your skin is prone to acne, you have to be careful about choosing an exfoliant, however, because if you make the wrong choice, you could end up irritating or damaging your skin, ultimately making the problem worse.

For acne-prone skin, chemical exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acids (AHA), beta hydroxy acids (BHA), and chemical peels can be better. They help loosen dead skin cells without being too abrasive like physical exfoliants are.

But before trying out chemical exfoliants, please consult a dermatologist for the right products and applications. Chemical exfoliants can dry up the skin so a dermatologist will also recommend a good moisturizer to accompany the treatment.

---

Anu Odubanjo holds a Masters degree in Public Administration with a Bachelors's degree in International Relations. She is an avid writer with topics in beauty, health, and lifestyle. Her articles have been featured in Opera News and Fabwoman. She is an advocate for women's empowerment and mental health. Contact me; odubanjoanu@gmail.com

-----