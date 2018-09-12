Pulse.ng logo
7 common things that shouldn't be found in your bedroom

7 common things that shouldn't be found in your bedroom

play Shades of blue, yellow, silver, green, and orange are the most conducive for relaxation. (bookingchef)

The bedroom is mainly a place where people sleep or relax after having a long day.

Due to the ever busy schedule of humans, people tend to turn the bedroom into a place where other activities are carried out which is quite unhealthy.

These are things that you should get rid of in your room as soon as possible:

Food

play Eating on your bed is quite dirty and might get your sheets dirty. (favim.com)

 

Having your meal or eating edibles on the bed is very dirty because you will most likely not wash your hands after the meal and also not wash your sheets if something spills on it.

Eating in bed is most times associated with another activity like watching tv or reading, this might lead to overeating and puts you at a risk of indigestion. Leaving dirty dishes in the room as well attract pests.

TV

play Having TV sets in your room is a huge distraction. (tvinstallationkaty)

 

Just like mobile phones, installing a television set in your bedroom is quite a huge distraction. It can completely deprive you of sleep.

According to sleep.org, “one problem with bedtime TV watching is simply the temptation to stay up late to find out what happens next.

Cellphone

play The blue light emission from cell phones can disturb melatonin production. (verywellhealth)

 

This shouldn't be found in your bedroom to get as much comfort as possible. The incessant vibration and ringing of phones as well as the ever-present social media distractions are harmful to your health.

According to HuffPost, the blue light emission from cell phones can disturb melatonin production, hereby causing poor sleep patterns.

Desk

play The bedroom is meant for rest and not for work. (theblindrobin)

 

The bedroom should be mainly for you to get rest so there should be no association of work with your place of rest.

You can create a space in your living room or corridor to carry out your office works.

Pets

play Pets generally mess up the room if they are not well trained yet and this may lead to germs, fleas, etc. (desiretoinspire)

 

Pets generally mess up the room if they are not well trained yet and this may lead to germs, fleas, etc.

If you really have to sleep close to your pet to have a feeling of safety, love and companionship, you can make another bed for the pet metres away from your bed to curb interruption of your lovely sleep.

Old and low-quality mattress and pillows

play If your mattress has lasted over 10 years, it's high time you change it. (iStock)

 

Uncomfortable mattresses always ruin a good sleep so if you haven't changed yours in more than 10 years, you need to go spend that money now.

Also there are different pillows for different sleeping patterns of people, so it is advisable to buy pillows that goes with your sleeping style to give you an enjoyable rest.

Very bright colour

Shades of blue, yellow, silver, green, and orange are the most conducive for relaxation. (bookingchef)

 

Painting your bedroom walls with very bright colours would not give you the best environment to relax.

According to a British survey, shades of blue, yellow, silver, green, and orange are the most conducive for relaxation while brown, gray and purple painted rooms are the worst.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

