6 important medical tests all women need and the right time for them

Regular medical tests can identify diseases when they are most curable and, in many circumstances, stop the major health issues that might arise if a medical condition is not treated.

1. High blood pressure

High blood pressure, sometimes referred to as hypertension, is one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease and is the primary cause of death in women. The American Heart Association (AHA) advises routine blood pressure checks. The AHA advise starting this screening at age 20.

2. Diabetes screening

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends that persons without diabetes risk factors get screenings for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes in 2022.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) has recommended that type 2 diabetes and prediabetes screenings for persons without diabetes risk factors begin at 35 years old rather than 45 years. Between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, pregnant women should also have a gestational diabetes screening.

3. Pap smear

During this test, cells around the cervix are removed using a little brush. Pap smears screen for the cancer-causing human papillomavirus and cervical cancer.

Pap tests for women should start at age 21 and should be repeated at least every three years. Around age 30, HPV testing should begin along with Pap tests, and you should undergo follow-up exams at least every five years.

4. Mammogram

Breast tissue is compressed between plates during a mammogram, which detects breast cancer. For women without a family history of breast cancer, the current advice is to start getting mammograms at age 40 and then get checked once a year after that. Women with a high family history of breast cancer may benefit from getting mammograms more frequently and earlier especially if they self-examined and noticed lumps.

5. Skin check up

When women turn 18 years old, they have to check their skin once a month for abnormal moles or colour changes, especially if they have fair skin or spend a lot of time in the sun. By age 40, she should start getting yearly full-body skin checks with her dermatologist.

