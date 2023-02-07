Very few people, however, know that what you consume also affects your energy level, mood, and memory.
6 brain-boosting foods to add to your diet for sharp memory
What you eat has a significant impact on your body and health.
A healthy well-balanced diet can do wonders for your brain health. Eating healthy foods encourages good blood flow to the brain.
Essentials like antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals support your brain health. Hence, it is extremely important to add foods to your diet that can boost your brain function.
Here are some foods that are great for improving your brain health:
- Egg yolk
One simply can’t miss out on the benefit of eggs, as far as brain health is concerned. They are a great source of B vitamins such as folic acid, B6, and B12. Besides, egg yolk also contains choline, a micronutrient, that helps to boost memory function and regulate mood.
- Avocado
Avocado is yet another essential food for the brain! A great source of fibre and monounsaturated fats, it helps boost blood flow to the brain. This fruit is one of the healthiest ones you can consume.
- Green leafy veggies
Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and broccoli are great for your brain health due to the presence of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
- Turmeric
Turmeric’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties can protect your brain against neurodegenerative disease while also improving the oxygen intake of the brain. It helps to improve memory and takes care of brain cells’ health.
- Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate contains cocoa and cocoa contains flavonoids, a type of antioxidant. Antioxidants are extremely beneficial for brain health and can reduce the risk of developing memory problems
- Nuts
Regularly eating nuts fulfils the requirements of vitamin E, fats like omega-3 fatty acids, and minerals which reduce oxidative stress and prevent cognitive decline as you grow older. You can consume almonds and walnuts as they are considered one of the most nutritious brain-boosting nuts.
