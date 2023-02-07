6 brain-boosting foods to add to your diet for sharp memory

A healthy well-balanced diet can do wonders for your brain health. Eating healthy foods encourages good blood flow to the brain.

Essentials like antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals support your brain health. Hence, it is extremely important to add foods to your diet that can boost your brain function.

Here are some foods that are great for improving your brain health:

Egg yolk

One simply can’t miss out on the benefit of eggs, as far as brain health is concerned. They are a great source of B vitamins such as folic acid, B6, and B12. Besides, egg yolk also contains choline, a micronutrient, that helps to boost memory function and regulate mood.

Avocado

Avocado is yet another essential food for the brain! A great source of fibre and monounsaturated fats, it helps boost blood flow to the brain. This fruit is one of the healthiest ones you can consume.

Green leafy veggies

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and broccoli are great for your brain health due to the presence of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Turmeric

Turmeric’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties can protect your brain against neurodegenerative disease while also improving the oxygen intake of the brain. It helps to improve memory and takes care of brain cells’ health.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains cocoa and cocoa contains flavonoids, a type of antioxidant. Antioxidants are extremely beneficial for brain health and can reduce the risk of developing memory problems

Nuts