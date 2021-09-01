Toothaches can be incredibly discomforting and painful. If you wake up in the middle of the night to a toothache, how do you deal with the pain?
Natural Remedies: 5 ways to treat tooth ache
Around the home, some natural remedies can alleviate toothache almost immediately.
To reduce the effect of whatever pain you might be feeling, you should try the following natural home remedies.
1. Salt water solution
Rinsing your mouth with salt water is an effective treatment for almost every pain you feel in your teeth.
This is because saltwater is a disinfectant. It helps to treat inflammation and wounds in your mouth and remove substances that might be stuck in your teeth.
2. Cold compress
A cold compress can be used to make most pain and inflammation better. So if you notice pain around any area in your mouth, apply a cold damp towel to it.
It will cause the blood vessel to constrict and reduce whatever pain you may be feeling.
3. Garlic
Garlic is an anti-bacterial substance that helps to fight the bacteria that causes dental plaque.
Garlic also helps to relieve pain. Chew raw garlic or apply the garlic to the area affect. Add some salt to it too.
4. Guava leaves
Guava leaves are also good for protecting your teeth and relieving you from the pains of toothache. Guava leaves help to heal wounds when chewed or used as a mouth wash.
5. Onions
Onion has anti-inflammatory and microbial qualities that ease pain and reduces swelling in the mouth. Take a slice of onions, place it between the teeth and chew.
