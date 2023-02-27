ADVERTISEMENT
5 ways to reduce anxiety caused by the election

Temi Iwalaiye

Even though it can be extremely nerve-racking, here’s how to let go of anxiety brought on by the 2023 election.

Sex can be very calming [Capitalnews]
The election period is a particularly tense period for everyone. As the votes are being counted, everyone is anxious and hopeful that their candidates will emerge victorious.

Anxiety can result in heart palpitations, sweating, shortness of breath and even high blood pressure. Here's how to keep your anxiety in check.

Sex is one of the best ways to make sure your nerves are calmed and you are relaxed. If you find yourself extremely horny and anxious at the same time, let go of some steam and engage in some intercourse; your nerves will thank you for it.

Take a break from social media [istock]
Monitoring the news on social media can be very aggravating, with fake news and opposing views, you might find yourself getting angrier.

News channels and online websites like Pulse Nigeria will never lead you astray; their news is always accurate. That’s why you should follow them and not WhatsApp broadcast messages for the correct situations on the state of affairs.

If the anxiety from the election is getting too much, then watch a rerun of your favourite TV show. Watching your favourite show can be very calming since you know what will happen.

If it takes a toll on your mental health, then dissociate yourself from your political discussions at work, on the bus, in your neighbourhood and even at home. Talk about other things, if you find the anxiety overwhelming.

