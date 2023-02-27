5 ways to reduce anxiety caused by the election

Anxiety can result in heart palpitations, sweating, shortness of breath and even high blood pressure. Here's how to keep your anxiety in check.

1. Have sex

Sex is one of the best ways to make sure your nerves are calmed and you are relaxed. If you find yourself extremely horny and anxious at the same time, let go of some steam and engage in some intercourse; your nerves will thank you for it.

2. Take a break from social media

Pulse Nigeria

Monitoring the news on social media can be very aggravating, with fake news and opposing views, you might find yourself getting angrier.

3. Only follow the news from verified sources

News channels and online websites like Pulse Nigeria will never lead you astray; their news is always accurate. That’s why you should follow them and not WhatsApp broadcast messages for the correct situations on the state of affairs.

4. Watch your favourite TV show again

If the anxiety from the election is getting too much, then watch a rerun of your favourite TV show. Watching your favourite show can be very calming since you know what will happen.

5. Stop discussing politics