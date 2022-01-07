5 ways to have full, long relaxed hair

1. Air dry your hair

This is as simple as it sounds, instead of using a blow dryer let the air dry your hair. A blow dryer and hair straightener might damage your hair because of excess heat.

2. Make protective hairstyles

Protective hairstyles are not just for those who keep natural hair, constantly combing or stressing your hair will cause breakage and damage. A great protective hairstyle is locking your hair or doing twists-outs.

3. Deep conditioning

Deep conditioning refers to those natural products that protect, soften, and preserve your hair. You can use DIY masks like egg and olive oil, honey, and coconut oil to deep condition your hair.

4. Do not relax your hair often

Three to four months is sufficient space before you relax your hair again.

Do not use harsh relaxers; try more organic ones or ones with natural ingredients.

5. Sleep with a bonnet

It is also best to sleep with a bonnet.

Pillows, couches, and other cotton surfaces cause friction which leads to bald patches and breakage.

Lastly, that your hair isn’t natural is not a good enough reason not to take care of it.