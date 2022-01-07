RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to have full, long relaxed hair

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some tips to maintaining voluminous relaxed hair.

Even if your hair is relaxed, you'd still want it to be full [Emilycottontop]
Even if you are relaxing your hair, you would still love it to have the required volume, you don’t want your hair looking thin, weak, and scanty.

This is as simple as it sounds, instead of using a blow dryer let the air dry your hair. A blow dryer and hair straightener might damage your hair because of excess heat.

Protective hairstyles are not just for those who keep natural hair, constantly combing or stressing your hair will cause breakage and damage. A great protective hairstyle is locking your hair or doing twists-outs.

Deep conditioning refers to those natural products that protect, soften, and preserve your hair. You can use DIY masks like egg and olive oil, honey, and coconut oil to deep condition your hair.

Three to four months is sufficient space before you relax your hair again.

Do not use harsh relaxers; try more organic ones or ones with natural ingredients.

It is also best to sleep with a bonnet.

Pillows, couches, and other cotton surfaces cause friction which leads to bald patches and breakage.

Lastly, that your hair isn’t natural is not a good enough reason not to take care of it.

Pour abundant castor oil, argan oil, olive oil, coconut oil, and shea butter for growth, moisture, and length and do not forget to trim your hair regularly.

